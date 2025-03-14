Sri Lankan Jayasuriya powers Victoria over Merry Boys in T20 Festival

Victoria Sports Club batsman Shehan Jayasuriya plays a shot during the CPL/TKR T10 Festival match against Merry Boys Sports Club, at the Queen's Park Oval on March 13. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Former Sri Lankan international Shehan Jayasuriya fired Profilbau Victoria United to their second win in three matches in the CPL/TKR Twenty/20 Festival when they defeated Merry Boys by 66 runs at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on March 13.

Playing in the first of two group B matches, the left-handed Jayasuriya cracked 71 off 47 balls to help Victoria to a competitive 193 for eight. With his off-spin, the 33-year-old Jayasuriya then grabbed figures of two for 25 as Merry Boys were restricted for a paltry 127 for eight.

A Nicholas Pooran-inspired Clarke Road United hammered Victoria on March 7, but the latter have since rebounded nicely with their win over Prisons Cricket Club on March 9 and their victory against Merry Boys. In both Victoria victories, Jayasuriya earned the Man-of-the-Match award.

Victoria had a sloppy start with the bat and were reeling at 41 for four in the powerplay after Daniel Osouna (two for 25) struck timely blows. Joined by Akshaya Persaud (43 off 33), Jayasuriya moved to restore the Victoria innings as the pair shared a 96-run stand.

Jacen Agard (one for 34) got the breakthrough with the score on 137, but lusty hitting by Jayasuriya and Suraj Seepaul (21 off six) saw Victoria scoring 56 runs in the last four overs.

In reply, Merry Boys were never in the contest and half the team were back in the dugout for 69 by the tenth over when Persaud dismissed Giovanni Letren for 12.

Jayasuriya, Avinash Mahibirsingh (two for three) and Jordan Samkaran (two for 25) were all among the wickets as Merry Boys were handed a second straight loss.

Middle-order batsman Rondell Ramlogan (21) was the only Merry Boys player to get past 20 runs.

In the second game of the double-header, Clarke Road notched their second win from as many matches when they bowled out Prisons for 110 before strolling over the line with seven wickets intact.

Kerwyn Sirju (three for 28) and former West Indies under-19 seamer Shiva Sankar (two for 14) did the damage with the ball for Clarke Road.

In response, Clarke Road needed just under 14 overs to reach their target, with Shian Brathwaite (42 not out off 30) and the in-form Nicholas Sookdeosingh (31 off 20) doing the bulk of the scoring as they posted 113 for three.

Stephan McPherson was the pick of the Prisons bowlers with two for 25, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a third straight defeat for his team.

Group B action will continue on March 15 when Clarke Road play Merry Boys and Victoria play an unbeaten PowerGen Penal team.

Summarised Scores:

VICTORIA UNITED – 193/8 from 20 overs (Shehan Jayasuriya 71, Akshaya Persaud 43, Suraj Seepaul 21; Daniel Osouna 2/25, Justin Manick 2/32) vs MERRY BOYS – 127/8 from 20 overs (Rondell Ramlogan 21, J Manick 17; Avinash Mahibirsingh 2/3, Jordan Samkaran 2/25, S Jayasuriya 2/25). Victoria won by 66 runs.

PRISONS – 110 from 16.1 overs (Sidel Diaz 32, Bryan Boodram 23 not out, Jerve Cummings 19; Kerwyn Sirju 3/28, Shiva Sankar 2/14) vs CLARKE ROAD UNITED – 113/3 from 13.4 overs (Shian Brathwaite 42 not out, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 31; Stephan McPherson 2/25). Clarke Road won by seven wickets.