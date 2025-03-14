Shallow thanks Rowley for service to Windies cricket

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, is presented with a West Indies cricket team shirt from Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow during the ICC T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and the West Indies, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in June 2024. - Photo by CWI Media

President of Cricket West Indies Dr Kishore Shallow thanked the outgoing Prime Minister for his dedication to cricket in the region.

Dr Rowley was the chairman of Caricom's Prime Ministerial subcommittee on cricket since July 2023, before passing the baton to President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali.

"On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I extend profound gratitude to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for his exceptional service to the region and his unwavering commitment to West Indies cricket," Shallow said in a media release on March 14.

Rowley will resign as Prime Minister on March 16.

Shallow said he would be remembered for his "remarkable leadership and enduring legacy."

Shallow praised Rowley for his role in West Indies cricket.

"Dr Rowley is a giant amongst men – an unwavering advocate for Caribbean unity, progress, and the institutions that define us. His tenure as chair of the Caricom Subcommittee on Cricket was marked by visionary leadership, bold decision-making, and an unshakable passion for the game. The historic Caricom Cricket Symposium held last year under his stewardship stands as a testament to his determination to chart a stronger future for West Indies cricket."

At the Hyatt Regency, Trinidad, in April 2024, Rowley arranged a symposium in an effort to improve West Indies cricket. Many leaders from throughout the region including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Ali played significant roles. West Indies legends Wes Hall, Deryck Murray, Joel Garner and Michael Holding also participated.

"For all he has done – not just for cricket, but for the advancement of our Caribbean civilisation – Dr Rowley ought to be respected by every citizen of this region. His dedication, integrity, and commitment to high standards have left an indelible mark, and he will forever be regarded as one of the greatest friends of West Indies cricket. We at Cricket West Indies, thank Dr Rowley for his immense contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours."