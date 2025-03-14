Ramdin, Best, Lara lift Windies Masters into final

Denesh Ramdin -

RAIPUR: The West Indies Masters delivered a workmanlike performance to secure a thrilling six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the semifinal of the International Masters League (IML) here on March 14.

A composed half-century by Denesh Ramdin, coupled with a vintage 41 from Brian Lara, and a fiery four-wicket haul by Tino Best were the highlights as the Caribbean side booked their place in the final, where they will face the formidable India Masters.

Batting first, the West Indies Masters posted a competitive total of 179-5, thanks largely to a late surge from Ramdin, who remained unbeaten on 50 which came off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Things did not start out the best for the regional men, who lost prolific opener Dwayne Smith, who was run out without scoring after facing just one ball. The tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, Lendl Simmons, hit a four and six to get to 17, but he became the second wicket to fall in the 7th over with the score on 44.

Opener Williams Perkins also got a start after hitting four boundaries, but he fell in the 8th over at 48 for three. Chadwick Walton also got amongst the runs by scoring a brisk 31, but when he was dismissed in the 14th over, the West Indies Masters were in a spot of bother at 108 for four.

>

A classy knock of 41 from captain Lara helped to spruce up the score, but some swashbuckling hitting was needed and the skipper decided to retire out with an over to go.

The Sri Lanka Masters bowlers put up a disciplined effort, but Ramdin’s explosive finish ensured the West Indies had momentum heading into the second innings.

In response, Sri Lanka Masters struggled to build partnerships as Tino Best wreaked havoc with the ball, claiming 4-27 in a match-defining spell.

Best worked up some steam to remove Upul Tharanga for 30, Lahiru Thirimanne for nine, Jeevan Mendis for four and Dilruwan Perera for 11 to peg back the Sri Lankans run chase.

Despite a valiant effort from the Islanders, they fell short, finishing at 173-9 in their 20 overs with Asela Gunaratne top-scoring with 66.

Best finished with 4-27 while Smith weighed in with two wickets for 37 runs.

The West Indies Masters will now take on Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters in the final, set to be played on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. (CMC)