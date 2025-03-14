Pride shattered in two days: Red Force record big innings win in Barbados

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - File photo

TT Red Force made a massive statement in round five of the West Indies Four-day Championship on March 13 when they decimated hosts Barbados Pride by an innings and 56 runs inside two days at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

TT (77.8 points) and Barbados (73 points) came into the round in second and third position respectively, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s Pride team never had an answer for the opposing attack after being sent in to have first strike on a lively surface.

After Barbados were rolled over for just 86 in their first innings, Red Force batted themselves into a lead by the end of day one as they reached 182 for four at stumps.

Boasting a 96-run lead at the start of day two, Red Force added 81 more runs before they were bowled out for 263 – claiming a 177-run lead after the first innings.

Top-order batsman Amir Jangoo, who resumed his innings on 37, made a patient 56 before he was trapped lbw by Jason Holder (five for 52), with Yannic Cariah and Khary Pierre chipping in with 30 and 22 respectively.

Having dismissed Kamil Pooran (60) and Jason Mohammed (four) on day one, the lanky Holder impressed and also grabbed the wickets of Pierre and Joshua James (ten) to claim a five-for. Matthew Forde reeled in figures of three for 53, with the wily veteran Kemar Roach taking two for 54.

With their batsmen facing an uphill task to overturn the first-innings deficit, Barbados’ pride was dented in the third over of their second innings when Brathwaite was spectacularly bowled through the gate by Jayden Seales (two for 50). In the next over, Brathwaite’s opening partner Zachary McCaskie (eight) joined him in the pavilion after edging an Anderson Phillip (two for 38) delivery through to Bryan Charles at second slip.

With figures of three for eight to his name in the first innings, the strapping James struck in his second over on day two when he rocked back the off stump of Jonathan Drakes (ten) with a delivery that straightened after shaping inwards.

Barbados were 34 for three at that stage and limped to the tea interval at 41 for three.

Briefly into the final session, Phillip produced a bit of brilliance with a running catch from mid-off as Kevin Wickham fell for 12. It was the second of James’ three wickets in a solid outing for the former West Indies under-19 player.

West Indies white-ball regulars Roston Chase (41) and Shai Hope (20) tried to take their team to recovery with a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, their partnership was abruptly ended when Chase fell via the run out route when he needlessly wandered out of his crease after hitting the ball to Mohammed at mid-wicket.

In the very next over, the writing was on the wall for Pride when Hope was caught brilliantly by Mohammed in the covers after driving a Seales delivery. Barbados were in the world of trouble on 100 for six.

With the Red Force sensing the inevitable win, the Barbados tail didn’t stick around for too long as the last four wickets fell for just 21 runs.

Pierre (two for 11) got in on the act as he had both Forde and Jomel Warrican trapped lbw, with Phillip getting his second scalp with a beauty that breached Roach’s defence. Meanwhile, James finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 after dismissing Holder with a rising ball which was scooped up by Charles at first slip.

With this emphatic victory, TT are likely to jump to the summit at the end of the round. The first-placed Guyana Harpy Eagles (81.2 points) are currently locked in battle with the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Providence Stadium, Guyana and will be looking for another win to boost their chances of defending their title.

TT will resume their campaign with a clash with Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from April 2.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS PRIDE: 86 (Kemar Roach 21, Shai Hope 16; Anderson Phillip 4/36, Joshua James 3/8) & 121 (Roston Chase 41, S Hope 20; J James 3/16, Khary Pierre 2/11) vs TT RED FORCE: 263 (Kamil Pooran 60, Amir Jangoo 56, Yannic Cariah 30, K Pierre 22; Jason Holder 5/52, Matthew Forde 3/53). TT won by an innings and 56 runs.

JAMAICA SCORPIONS: 375 (John Campbell 101, Javelle Glenn 68, Odean Smith 51, Brad Barnes 50; Jediah Blades 4/64, Ackeem Auguste 2/45) & 110/2 (Brandon King 58, J Glenn 20 not out) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY: 211 (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 57, Mbeki Joseph 54, Teddy Bishop 30; B Barnes 3/25, Ojay Shields 3/40).

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES: 213 (Jeremy Solozano 83, Alick Athanaze 39, Sunil Ambris 33; Veerasammy Permaul 4/55, Gudakesh Motie 3/44) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES: 159/3 (Kemol Savory 46, Tevin Imlach 40 not out, Raymond Perez 33).

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANE: 425 (Jewel Andrew 122, Justin Greaves 104, Karima Gore 65, Kadeem Henry 35; Chemar Holder 5/107, Akeem Jordan 3/77) & 94/1 (K Henry 41, Mikyle Louis 34 not out) vs CCC: 170/9 declared (Romario Greaves 39, Johann Jeremiah 31, C Holder 26; Alzarri Joseph 6/35, J Greaves 2/13).