Phagwa is colour, vibes and unity

Ravi Ji, left, founder of the Hindu Prachar Kendra, Atillah Springer and Geeta Vahini at the 2024 Phagwa celebration. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Temples and venues will come alive with vibrant celebrations of Phagwa/Holi. While Phagwa is today (March 14), the celebrations will continue over the weekend.

Phagwa represents the triumph of good over evil and positive over negative, said pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, president of the SDMS Pundits Parishad and spiritual leader of the Munroe Road Hindu Temple,

This colourful festival was brought to Trinidad and Tobago by indentured labourers from Bihar, India, in 1845.

Maharaj said the festival is traditionally observed in late Phalgun and early Chaitra (March-April).

>

“Phagwa is one of Hinduism’s most joyful festivals, marked by the playful scattering of brightly-coloured powders (

gulaal) and liquids, known as abeer, among participants in open spaces,” he said.

The festival also features the spirited singing of chowtaal, an energetic folk tradition that adds to the merriment of the occasion.

One of the highlights is the annual Primary Schools’ Chowtaal Sammelan, organised by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha. On March 8, the competition was hosted at the Lakshmi Girls’ auditorium, where 43 schools showcased their musical talents. Ramai Trace Hindu Primary School placed first.

“Chowtaal is an animated and rhythmic form of folk singing and an integral part of Phagwa celebrations. It gained prominence with the arrival of Indian labourers, who brought this tradition with them,” Maharaj said.

Prior to Phagwa celebrations, chowtaal groups sing fervently and rituals surrounding the Holika (bonfire) are done – sticks are placed on a bonfire pyre three times a day, gradually constructing the symbolic effigy of Holika.

“The culmination of this period is known as Holika Dahan, where families and communities gather to complete the structure before setting it ablaze in a ceremonial fire. This event is accompanied by pujas (prayers) and precise timing determined by pundits.”

Phagwa is celebrated up to five days. In Trinidad, public celebrations are typically held on the first Sunday after the burning of Holika.

The ritual of Holika Dahan is deeply connected to Hindu mythology.

“It recalls the tale of Holika, the sister of the tyrannical king Hiranyakashipu. The king, consumed by arrogance, demanded his subjects worship him instead of Lord Vishnu. His own son, Prahlad, remained steadfast in his devotion to Vishnu, enraging his father. The king attempted numerous times to kill his son, but divine intervention always saved the boy.

>

"As a last resort, he sought the help of Holika who possessed a blessed shawl that made her immune to fire. She lured Prahlad into a burning pyre, but in an unexpected turn of fate, her protection failed, and she perished while Prahlad emerged unscathed. This story symbolises the ultimate victory of good over evil.”

To commemorate this victory, communities re-enact the event by burning the Holika effigy. Following this, the exuberant tradition of smearing one another with

gulaal (coloured power) or abeer (the coloured powder mixed in water), celebrating unity and joy, begins. Maharaj explained the significance of abeer:

“It symbolises the coming of spring, a time of vivaciousness and liveliness. It also represents the good in us, the inner good that is there. Colours are known to promote positivity, love, and warmth, reminding us of the triumph of good over evil.”

The celebration has evolved over the years.

“Long ago, communal celebrations were limited to specific districts or regions but they have metamorphosised into celebrations at local temples with smaller pockets of celebration taking place all over the country, even at homes. There is now a greater sense of awareness and sensitisation.

"This year especially, you will see many people have begun to revitalise the celebrations. Different groups, National Phagwa Council, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the National Council for Indian Culture and NGOs have been instrumental in revitalising the festival, ensuring its preservation for future generations.”

He said Phagwa fosters unity by bringing people together in a shared celebration of joy and spirituality, however, he emphasised that true unity begins with acceptance, tolerance, and understanding of its significance.

“It’s a communal festival where we meet and greet each other—it’s not limited to Hindus and is celebrated worldwide. The act of applying colours symbolises happiness, camaraderie, and mutual respect. It allows us to accept each other for who we are, promoting warmth, tolerance, and cultural embrace.”

>

Maharaj said the role mandirs and Hindu groups play in keeping the festival alive is a crucial one.

“They have become the focal point for transmitting culture, dharma, and tradition – the way of living and the way of life and the religion. They ensure that the significance of the festival is understood and celebrated with respect and devotion.”

He said the institutions encourage participation and provide educational resources to deepen understanding of Phagwa’s religious and cultural elements.

Despite changing times, interest in Phagwa is growing among the youth. “The younger generation is developing greater awareness, largely due to media influence,” he said.

While there was once a decline in participation, he has observed a recent resurgence as youth actively reconnect with their cultural roots.

“Social media and digital platforms have played a significant role in this resurgence, making information and traditions more accessible to younger audiences.”

Maharaj emphasised the festival is national in nature and welcomes all.

“Although it is Hindu and highly spiritual, it’s important to understand that while it carries a celebratory mood, it must be observed with respect –alcohol and meat consumption are not part of the festivities.”

>

He encouraged non-Hindus to learn about the festival’s significance, noting that many have developed an appreciation for its cultural and religious elements.

“Respectful participation can include using abeer, applying powder, and engaging with the chowtaal singing, even if just by listening to the songs.”

Maharaj emphasised the need to preserve Phagwa’s essence in modern society.

“Holi is a great tradition, and it’s vital to uphold its spiritual significance. It fosters expression, community bonds, and cultural heritage while promoting values like compassion, harmony, and inclusiveness. The festival’s story reminds us that challenges can be overcome and that unity through shared traditions can strengthen our communities. Most importantly, we must uphold the sanctity of the festival with respect, tolerance, and appreciation for cultural diversity.”

President of the Hindu Prachar Kendra Geeta Vahini told Newsday the kendra will host an event on March 15 at its grounds, Raghunanan Road, Enterprise. It includes a Holika Dahan, pichakarees (Indo-Trinidadian folk music),ranga barse (a rain of bougainvillea petals), and chowtaal singing. However, the wet play of Phagwa or the pichakaree competition will not be done this year.

Vahini said the kendra’s Phagwa continues to attract young people and families, particularly because it fosters a safe, family-friendly environment. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a space free from alcohol and inappropriate behaviour.

“From day one, we said no alcohol in Phagwa, and we continue to guide people about the type of behaviour, dancing, and music that align with the culture we are trying to nurture,” she said.

While the kendra remains committed to preserving traditional elements of Phagwa, it is known for its innovations. One of its most beloved additions in recent years is the use of bougainvillea petals for ranga barse, a feature that emerged during Covid19 pandemic, when the community sought alternative ways to celebrate without direct contact.

>

“Bougainvillea is in full bloom during this time, and its petals naturally fall after a few days. Collecting these petals became a meaningful family activity, transforming Phagwa into a magical indoor celebration where we showered them on ourselves, friends and the murtis. We brought this to the outdoors and it was just so enjoyable that we are retaining it as a major feature this year. While we maintain the traditional elements of Phagwa, we are still looking for ways to innovate and make the festival more attractive, appealing and beautiful without compromising the core values.

“Phagwa teaches us about the way we view and nurture our children, the values we cultivate within our homes and how we treat our elders.”

She also highlighted the festival’s political and social messages, particularly regarding leadership and the responsible use of power. Drawing from the legend of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad, she explained, “Phagwa is a fascinating political narrative. It is about how the state functions, how one uses authority, the positions of power and the blessings that one may have.”

One of the most powerful lessons of Phagwa, Vahini stressed, is its message of unity and oneness. She said when the colours are smeared on each other, people all start to look the same.

“We are different, yes, but there is a oneness that we should all look for and celebrate.”

There will be many Phagwa events this weekend including Pierre Road Ramayan and Chowtal Group’s celebrations from 10 am to 6 pm at Pierre Road Recreational Ground on March 16. The National Phagwa Council will a hold its celebrations at Aranjuez Savannah, from 1 pm-6 pm also on March 16.