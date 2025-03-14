Newsday's Star of the Week: Daniel Holder believes in Vishnu's T20 Intercol chances

Vishnu Boys' Hindu College student Daniel Holder, bowls for Central zone in the TT Cricket Board Under-17 Interzone tournament on March 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

VISHNU Boys' Hindu College seemed to have found the formula, winning five of their last seven matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over competition. Vishnu are hoping to continue that momentum in the Intercol T20 knockout competition.

Daniel Holder has definitely done his part for Vishnu this season.

Holder, more known for his exploits with the ball, struck his first century in his young career in the final round of the 50-over competition on March 11 against Fatima College. The left-handed batsman, only in Form Three, belted 18 fours and two sixes on his way to 106 not out off 65 deliveries at the Fatima Grounds in Mucurapo.

What made Holder's innings remarkable is that he batted at number nine in the line up.

When Holder and Ravi Seunarine joined forces Vishnu were desperate for a partnership, as they were reduced to 165/7 after 27 overs.

Holder and Seunarine combined to put on an unbroken stand of 158 to steer Vishnu to 323/7 in the 45-over innings. Seunarine played a supportive innings as he ended on an unbeaten 36 off 46 balls.

In response, Fatima could only manage 142/9 in 45 overs as Vishnu won by 181 runs.

For his achievement in the last round, Holder is Newsday's star of the week. Newsday spoke to him about the special innings, along with what he thinks are Vishnu's chances in the Intercol T20 tournament, which recently bowled off with first round matches. Vishnu did not play as they earned a first-round bye.

Holder thinks Vishnu can make some noise in the T20 tournament as many players are in form. Vishnu will play their first match in the Intercol T20 tournament on March 25.

Name: Daniel Holder

Form: Three

Residence: Longdenville, Chaguanas

Batting style: Left-handed batsman

Bowling style: Left-handed fast bowler

Favourite cricketer: Dwayne Bravo

Star performance: 106 not out off 65 balls

As someone who bats low down the order, do you get permission to just have fun and hit boundaries? You really punished the bowling.

I am sometimes given the so called licence, but it depends on the situation of the game.

Have you been working on your batting a lot?

Yes, I have been doing a lot of work on all aspects of my game.

What do you enjoy the most about cricket?

I enjoy playing the game on a whole. I strive to do my best at whatever I am called upon to do, whether it be to bowl, bat or field.

Was it your first century? How did it feel to score a 100?

It was truly an amazing feeling getting to my first century.

How valuable was Seunarine's innings?

Ravi's innings was very valuable. I enjoyed batting with him at the other end.

Can Vishnu be a dangerous team in the T20 Intercol?

Most definitely. Vishnu Boys' will be a dangerous team in the T20 Intercol. Every one is clicking at the correct time and we have a lot of depth in our line up.

Who is your favourite cricketer and why?

Dwayne Bravo is my favourite cricketer. I admire his attitude towards the game and the passion he has for cricket.

