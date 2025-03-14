Jereem to compete at Kingston Slam; Michael Johnson excited over inaugural event

National sprinter Jereem Richards -

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, the national 400m record holder, will be competing at the inaugural Kingston Slam, from April 4-6 in Jamaica.

The Kingston Slam is the first event in the Grand Slam Track founded by American sprint legend Michael Johnson, who is also the commissioner.

Richards, who placed fourth in the Paris Olympics in 2024, in a sensational 43.78 seconds, will be competing in the long sprints alongside Quincy Hall, Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey and Deandre Watkin.

Grand Slam Track officially revealed the complete roster of 96 Racers and Challengers for the Kingston Slam.

“We’re thrilled to finalise the lineup for our first-ever Grand Slam Track event,” said Johnson. “With 96 world-class competitors, the Kingston Slam will be a spectacular celebration of speed and athleticism. We invite fans from around the world to join us in Jamaica for what promises to be an unforgettable festival of track and field at the National Stadium.”

The league also confirmed that Challengers for upcoming Slams in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles will be announced in the near future.

Men’s Short Sprints:

Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Zharnel Hughes, Courtney Lindsey, Ackeem Blake, Terrence Jones, Joseph Fahnbulleh.

Women’s Short Sprints:

Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Alana Reid, Jacious Sears, Tamara Clark, Favour Ofili, Kemba Nelson.

Men’s Long Sprints:

Quincy Hall, Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Jereem Richards, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Deandre Watkin.

Women’s Long Sprints:

Gabby Thomas, Nickisha Pryce, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser, Dina Asher-Smith, Talitha Diggs, Stacey Ann Williams.

Men’s Short Hurdles:

Freddie Crittenden, Sasha Zhoya, Daniel Roberts, Orlando Bennett, Hansle Parchment, Cordell Tinch, Cameron Murray, Dylan Beard.

Women’s Short Hurdles:

Ackera Nugent, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Masai Russell, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, Danielle Williams, Grace Stark, Denisha Cartwright, Alia Armstrong.

Men’s Long Hurdles:

Clément Ducos, Alison Dos Santos, Caleb Dean, Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, CJ Allen, Chris Robinson, Trevor Bassitt.

Women’s Long Hurdles:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, Rushell Clayton, Jasmine Jones, Shiann Salmon, Cathelijn Peeters, Andrenette Knight, Dalilah Muhammad.

Men’s Short Distance:

Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse, Marco Arop, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Bryce Hoppel, Neil Gourley, Mohamed Attaoui.

Women’s Short Distance:

Jess Hull, Nikki Hiltz, Diribe Welteji, Mary Moraa, Nelly Chepchirchir, Heather MacLean, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Susan Ejore.

Men’s Long Distance:

Grant Fisher, Ronald Kwemoi, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Cooper Teare, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Dominic Lobalu, Dylan Jacobs, Telahun Haile Bekele.

Women’s Long Distance:

Nozomi Tanaka, Tsige Gebreselama, Agnes Ngetich, Elise Cranny, Hellen Ekalale, Whittni Morgan, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Ejgayehu Taye.