Cougars, One-a-Week dominate Keshorn Walcott Golden League finale

One-a-Week's Shian Lewis, left, on her way to victory over Cougars' Aniqah Bailey in the women's 1500m at the Keshorn Walcott Golden League, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, March 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Athletes from Cougars Athletic Club and One-a-Week multi-sport club starred on the final day of the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics series at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on March 9.

The athletes from Cougars and One-a-Week were on fire, as they rattled off 12 gold medals respectively. Shian Lewis, a bronze medallist for TT at last year’s Carifta Games, was arguably the best athlete on the day as she won three gold medals.

Representing One-a-Week, Lewis showed off her amazing stamina as she emerged as the queen of the pack in the girls’ under-17 800-metres and 400m events, to go along with the women’s 1,500m.

In the 800m, Lewis clocked two minutes, 34.13 seconds to top the Cougars pair of Nyla Kerr (2:38.76) and Jada Felix (2:58.30). Meanwhile, in the 400m, Lewis (1:01.99) pulled away from Fulfilling Athletics Dreams’ Durlaina Rouse (1:03.19). In the 1,500m, Lewis had a fight on her hands from One-a-Week teammate Aniqah Bailey, but she persevered to claim top spot in 5:30.47. Bailey took silver in 5:31.33, with Felix grabbing third with 6:07.55.

Lewis’ excellence was contagious, as more than ten other athletes powered their way to double titles.

In the One-a-Week camp, Da Shaun Lezama, Sammy Christopher and Omare Thompson claimed two titles. Lezama got his double in the boys’ under-20 200m and 400m, with Christopher and Thompson showing their middle-distance prowess by sweeping the 800m and 1500m races in the boys’ under-17 and under-20 categories respectively.

Cougars were not left out by any means, and the pair of Nathan La Foucade and Naomi Phillip torched the track as they landed the sprint double in their respective boys’ and girls’ under-13 categories. In the boys’ under-13 100m, La Foucade clocked 13.24 to defeat Neon Wolves’ Daniel Alfred (13.65), with his time of 27.96 also taking him past Alfred (28.78) in the 200m.

In the girls’ under-13 100m, Phillip blew away the field as her 13.14 clocking, beating Point Fortin’s Abia Lloyd (14.08) into second place. In the 200m, the same script followed as Phillip’s 27.69 was too quick for Lloyd (31.13) who had to settle for silver medal.

Kerr may have been bettered by Lewis in the under-17 800m, but there was no match for the former in the girls’ under-15 200m and 400m events. In the 200m, Kerr (27.33) just pulled away from Neon’s Chardine Morris (27.54). In the 400m, she had a more comfortable outing as her 1:06.89 took her to the line ahead of One-a-Week’s Keanna Cummings (1:07.72).

Also winning double crowns were ZC Athletics’ Chelsea Francois (girls’ under-11 100m and 200m), Point Fortin’s Zada Charles (girls’ under-17 100m and 200m), D’Abadie Progressive Athletic Club’s Akeya Gonzales (girls’ under-17 discus and javelin), Burnley Athletic Club’s Kaden Adams (boys’ under-15 200m and 400m) and the Phoenix Athletic Club pair of Alex Seepersad and Noemi Theodore who sprinted to 100m and 200m titles in the boys’ under-17 and girls’ under-20 categories respectively.

Cougars also showed their class in the relay races as they won four of the ten races contested, with Point Fortin New Jets and One-a Week claiming three and two relay races respectively.