AmchamTT encourages workplace equity

Nirad Tewarie, CEO, AmchamTT. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

WHILE diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives face mounting resistance in the US, with corporations scaling back commitments and political pushback reshaping the conversation, the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (AmchamTT) is doubling down.

For the chamber, DEI is not a passing trend or a symbolic gesture but a business imperative.

Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie signalled the chamber’s commitment to these principles, arguing that gender equality is not merely a social issue but a critical economic imperative.

Tewarie was speaking at the chamber's 11th Women's Leadership Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on March 14.

"Gender equality is not just a woman's issue, it is a societal and economic imperative that requires the active participation of everyone – men and women alike," he said.

Tewarie called for deliberate action to dismantle systemic barriers that continue to hinder women’s progress in leadership roles.

He urged companies to embed DEI initiatives into their corporate structures rather than treat it as a token initiative.

The leadership conference also highlighted key achievements in gender representation in AmchamTT itself, including a boardroom of seven women out of 14 members.

Tewarie said the chamber’s mentorship programme with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has supported 200 women in advancing their careers.

However, he maintained that these milestones should serve as benchmarks rather than endpoints, saying true progress requires ongoing collective effort.

"Please do not ever let anyone tell you that the reason their board doesn't have parity, or at least some reasonable effort to get to parity, is because they can't find competent or qualified women.

"That’s rubbish. We have been doing it now for almost seven-eight years at Amcham TT."

Tewarie’s advocacy comes as DEI initiatives are increasingly scrutinised worldwide, particularly amid rising sentiments against what some critics term "woke" policies.

However, he dismissed any notion that efforts to empower women are excessive or unnecessary, instead framing them as crucial for national development.

"We cannot claim to have achieved equality when women continue to face unequal opportunities in the workforce, unfair wages and systemic barriers to career advancement.

"This is not just about fairness. It’s about the future of our society and unlocking our true potential as a nation."

Beyond business leadership, Tewarie stressed the importance of safety and security in achieving gender equality, pointing to persistent issues of domestic violence and workplace harassment.

He urged the private sector to take greater responsibility by fostering workplace environments, prioritising respect, safety and clear policies for addressing misconduct.

The conference also endorsed the Respect Her Game initiative, which promotes empowering music at sporting events.

He said this aligned with AmchamTT’s broader vision of shifting societal norms to create spaces where women feel valued and protected.

"This is not an event just to have an event. This is part of our fabric. True progress does not happen in silos, it requires collective and deliberate action," Tewarie said.