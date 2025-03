3 more holidays

THE EDITOR: There are calls to make Phagwa a public holiday in TT.

In that same vein, can we consider making a relevant day for the indigenous people of TT and Eid al-Adha two permanent public holidays?

Are all three justified? What are your thoughts? Can I have some feedback? We all have an opinion to voice.

God bless our nation of many varied races.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town