$250m in cocaine seized in vessel bound for St Martin

Some of the cocaine seized from a shipping vessel leaving TT bound for St Martin on March 14. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The TT Police Service has arrested five people and seized over 180 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at over $250 million, from a shipping vessel bound for St Martin on March 14.

In a release on the same day, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin praised the inter-agency collaboration which led to the seizure.

"This seizure not only disrupts the illicit operations of organised crime but also sends a strong message of our unwavering commitment to national security and combatting trans-national organised crime.

"Our law enforcement teams remain resolute in their efforts to safeguard our nation and dismantle criminal networks that threaten our communities."

The release said police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Port of Spain office, US JIATF South and the TT Coast Guard collaborated to intercept the vessel.

"DCP Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin co-ordinated the police operations after an intelligence unit of the TTPS received information which indicated that a shipping vessel, which had journeyed from Guyana to Trinidad, was carrying a substantial quantity of narcotics under the guise of legitimate cargo destined for St Martin."

The vessel arrived in TT on February 25. The joint teams began their surveillance on that day.

Police said large shipments of various goods were loaded on the vessel on March 11. Its crew was given clearance to leave TT that day but the departure schedule was changed and the vessel left in the early hours of March 12.

"This unexpected change intensified law enforcement scrutiny. Agencies strategically tracked the vessel's movements, prepared to intervene should any illicit activity be detected.

"The vessel was eventually intercepted by the TTCG in open waters and escorted to Staubles Bay. Here, the TTPS deployed specialised resources, including a highly trained canine unit, to conduct an exhaustive search."

It took law enforcement two days to search the vessel and find the drugs in a "concealed, sealed compartment."

"This led to the seizure of 157 packets of cocaine, weighing a combined total of 182.24 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of TTD $254,027,980.80."