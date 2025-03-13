Woman’s head found in Siparia, cops search for rest of body

- File photo

Police have found the severed head of a woman in Siparia on the afternoon of March 13 in the yard of an abandoned and incomplete structure.

The gruesome discovery was made at Sennon Village around 2 pm when someone anonymously notified the police.

Officers from the South Western Division, including ASPs Forbes and Corrie and Cpls Salazar and Bickram, responded.

Supt Persad, Sgt Deo and other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

The police were yet to confirm the woman’s identity.

>

She is believed to be a frequent drug user.

The victim, of African descent, appeared to be in her late 50s or early 60s.

A DMO was also alerted.

The police were searching for the rest of the body.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police are calling on anyone with information on her identity and the circumstances of her death to call the homicide bureau at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).