Woman among 12 ordered detained under SoE

DETENTION orders have been issued for 12 people, including a woman, alleged to be involved in gang activity, firearms trafficking, and violent crimes, citing national security concerns under the ongoing State of Emergency (SoE). The orders signed on March 3, 4, and 7 were officially gazetted on March 11 under the ongoing state of emergency (SoE).

The minister cited national-security concerns, authorising their custody under preventive detention measures.

The detainees were identified as key figures in gang-related violence, drug and firearms trafficking, and retaliatory attacks, and have been linked to criminal organisations such as the Muslim Organised Criminal Group, the TATT Organised Criminal Group, Rasta City, and the MOBS Gang.

The detainees are: Thomas Ali, of Sangre Grande, identified as a key shooter for the TATT Organised Criminal Group, linked to gang warfare and violent attacks on prison officers.

Reon “Rambo” Thomas, of Arima, is an alleged enforcer and shooter for the Muslim Organised Criminal Group, involved in retaliatory gang attacks.

Stephon “Pablo” Seetal, of Arima, was said to be a shooter for “the Congo”, involved in gang conflicts and firearm-related violence.

Akim Purcell, of Sangre Grande, was accused of being a shooter for the TATT Organised Criminal Group, involved in narcotics and firearms trafficking.

Isaiah Terrell “Mato” Finch, of Port of Spain, is allegedly linked to the Sixx Gang, involved in armed robberies, murders, and vehicle thefts.

Kema “Kema Boss” McShine, of Beetham Gardens, was the only woman among the latest detainees, accused of orchestrating violent retaliatory attacks for the Rasta City and M.O.B.S. gangs.

Allimudeen “Al” Sackoor, of Arima, was identified as the leader of the Heights of Guanapo Muslim Organised Criminal Group, allegedly involved in murders and drug trafficking. Jalon Frederick, also of Arima, is alleged to be a senior member of the La Retreat Organised Criminal Group, coordinating violent gang warfare.

Daniel “Fats” Hospedales is allegedly associated with the Heights of Guanapo Muslim Organised Criminal Group, involved in narcotics and shootings.

Nigel Scott is accused of being an enforcer for the Heights of Guanapo Gang, linked to murders and retaliatory attacks.

Julio Brad “Noonkie” Noel was identified as an alleged coordinator of gang-related shootings and drug activities.

Marlon “Boozie” Boodram, of Dow Village, California, was described as the leader of the Marlon Boodram organised criminal group involved in human trafficking, firearms, and drug smuggling. He was alleged to be a person orchestrating and engaging in gang warfare to execute retaliatory attacks using high-powered weapons.

Forty-three detention orders have so far been gazetted.

