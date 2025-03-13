What exactly do you plan, Mr Minister?

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Citizens recently read that prime minister in waiting Stuart Young intends to bring legislation to reform social media to protect women and girls against online attacks.

Young made the declaration at the PNM's Day of Prayer to mark International Women’s Day 2025.

I ask the minister to explain exactly what he meant. Citizens have a right to know what exactly will be done.

If any legislation is to take place, there should be public consultations on the matter to ensure that at no point in time freedom of expression or information would be curtailed or suppressed.

We already know that no one should be bullied online or in general and that folks are able to report comments that are deemed offensive. What further legislation do we need?

There are already consequences for spreading false information online or threatening others. So, I ask what else have the owners of the various social media platforms not done to protect women and girls?

Minister Young, it is commendable that you want to do what you can to protect women and girls, but do provide the public with the details about this impending social media reform long before the next general election, please.

JEANIE ANNE ALI

Port of Spain