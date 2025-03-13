Trinidad and Tobago to kick off King's Baton Relay for Commonwealth Games

The King's Baton Relay illustrates TT's culture, history and natural beauty. -

BRITISH High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Jon Dean says TT will be the first country to kick off the King’s Baton Relay for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. It also has the honour of designing the artwork of the baton used in the relay.

Dean made the revelation at a reception for Commonwealth Day, which was recognised on March 10, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Maraval on March 11 in collaboration with the Commonwealth Games Association of TT.

“This occasion brings us together as a family of nations, bound by shared history, values, and a commitment to a better future. The Commonwealth is more than a network of 56 nations, it is a force for progress, unity and collaboration in an increasingly complex world.”

He said this year’s theme was Sustainability: Transforming Our Common Future, and it challenged people to think about how to protect and recover the planet, how to work together for peace and human rights, while fostering innovation and sustainable development.

He said the King’s Baton Relay for the 2026 Commonwealth Games was special as it was one of the longest relays in the games at 500 days. It will make its way across Trinidad for three days and across Tobago for another three days.

“This is a fantastic reflection of TT’s leadership in shaping a more sustainable future.”

TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson unveiled the baton at the event.

She said the Commonwealth Games celebrated the announcement of Commonwealth Day and the transition from a federation to a sporting union, bringing 74 countries together to demonstrate a common purpose and common ground.

Henderson said the background design of the baton was conceptualised by creative art director Kenneth Henry. The colourful design included the Trinity Hills, humming birds and sporting figures.

She said it encapsulated the essence of TT, illustrating the vibrant culture, rich history and natural beauty.

“The design features stylised graphics illustrations that symbolise the journey of the baton as it travels between the islands, touching the many resilient and beautiful facets of TT. The flowing and dynamic colour and shapes represent the twists and turns of the land, highlighting the country’s ecological diversity, cultural heritage and historical significance.”

The design was brought to life by Hummingbird medal gold holder, cyclist and artist Michael Phillips, who participated in several Commonwealth Games.