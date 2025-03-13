Trinidad and Tobago hockey men seal finals spot at Pan Am Challenge

TT's Nicholas Siu Butt in action against Venezuela at the 2025 Junior Pan American Under-21 Challenge, on March 13, 2025, at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados. - Photo courtesy PAHF

THE Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team won their third consecutive match and clinched a spot in the finals at the 2025 Junior Pan American Under-21 Challenge, being played at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados.

The 4-2 victory over Venezuela on March 13, meant TT are guaranteed a top-two finish in the six-team tournament.

Second-placed TT now have ten points in the tournament, after earning three wins and one draw from four matches.

Venezuela took an early lead in the match as Rafael Salazar scored a field goal in the 12th minute. TT did not equalise immediately, but Adam Wyatt converted a penalty corner to level the contest for the Calypso Stickmen in the 26th minute.

The goals were tough to come by for the next 20 minutes as the teams battled for the lead. It quickly became the Alexander Rowe show as he scored two field goals in the 45th and 46th minutes of play to give TT a 3-1 lead.

>

Venezuela responded as Salazar grabbed his second goal in the 48th minute courtesy a field goal.

Wayne Edwards gave TT a 2-0 cushion again and a 4-2 lead in the 54th, an advantage they held until the final whistle.

After the match, speaking to media in Barbados, Edwards said, "I must say well done to the boys. Love the support, thank you fans for the support back home as well. My goal today (eventually came). It was a bit frustrating at first, but I had the hunger to score. I had the hunger to perform well for my country and I think I did exactly that."

Looking ahead to TT's next match against leaders Brazil, Edwards said, "I don't want to expose too much about my team, but we will go back to the drawing board even though we got the victory here today. We are the team to watch, so look out for that."

Wyatt is leading TT in terms of goals, scoring five times.

TT will play Brazil on March 15 at 8 am in what will be a preview of the final. The final will be played on March 16 at 4 pm.

The TT women's team will be back in action on March 14 against Guyana at noon. After four matches, TT have one win, one draw and two losses and sit fourth in the six-team standings.

A win will guarantee TT a spot in the third-place playoff. Qualifying for the final is out of reach for TT.