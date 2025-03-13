Reggae legend Cocoa Tea dies at 65

World-renowned Jamaican reggae veteran Cocoa Tea (Calvin George Scott) passed away on March 11. He was 65.

A Jamaica Gleaner report quoted his wife, Malvia Scott, saying he was “initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019, but for the last six months he was also struggling with pneumonia.”

Cocoa Tea died at a Florida hospital following a cardiac arrest.

The popular singer/songwriter was one of Jamaica’s treasured reggae legends and an internationally-acclaimed artist.

Known for hit songs like Hurry Up and Come, Holy Mt Zion, Rikers Island, I Lost My Sonia and Israel’s King, to name a few, Cocoa Tea was one of the most respected reggae performers due to his rich musical history and stellar contributions to the reggae genre.

Cocoa Tea’s passing sent the global reggae community into mourning and ushered an outpouring of tributes from all walks of life.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness honoured Cocoa Tea’s musical legacy. Posting to X (formerly Twitter), Holness said, “His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like Rocking Dolly and I Lost My Sonia, songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape.

“Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation. Cocoa Tea’s influence extended beyond our shores, touching hearts worldwide and solidifying Jamaica’s place on the global musical stage.”

Likewise, the reggae community showered praise on Cocoa Tea’s influence on their respective careers over the years.

Artists like Buju Banton, Capleton, Anthony B, Spragga Benz and sound systems such as Mighty Crown and Ricky Trooper were just a few of the thousands who paid special tribute to Cocoa Tea’s life of memorable music.

Cocoa Tea last came to Trinidad in November 2022 for the Kings of the Earth concert, which featured reggae legends Sizzla Kalonji, Capleton and Louie Culture.

While performing, Cocoa Tea professed his love for Jamaica and TT and sang a couple lines about how much he loved local street food, doubles.

During his set, he sang acapella, “Remember, we from Jamaica. Love, love Trinidad. Na lef’ we doubles, na let’ we doubles. You give the doubles inna di morning, you give me doubles inna di evening, na let’ mi doubles, na let’ mi doubles,” to which the crowd heartily responded.

His career spanned over four decades. Cocoa Tea is survived by his wife and eight children.

