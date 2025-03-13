Marleys celebrate Jo Mersa's life with stellar show

The Marley Brothers — Julian Marley, left, Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Stephen Marley and Ky-Mani Marley, second right, share a moment onstage with Big Youth and Spragga Benz, right, at the third annual Jo Mersa Marley Birthday Celebration held on March 8, on the grounds of the Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica. -

The Bob Marley Museum was transformed into a vibrant haven of music and unity on March 8 as a sold-out crowd gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Jo Mersa Marley.

The annual Jo Mersa Marley Birthday celebration delivered an unforgettable night of stellar performances, excellent production and a great experience for patrons proving why it’s well on its way to becoming a staple on the reggae calendar, a media release said.

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley was a gifted singer, songwriter, and producer who carried forward the rich musical legacy of the Marley family. A grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley, Jo Mersa was 31 years old when he died on December 27, 2022.

The performances featured a diverse mix with each artist delivering a heartfelt homage to Jo Mersa in their own unique way. Lila Ike, Jah 9, Ras-I, Jemere Morgan, Christopher Ellis, Jaz Elise, Kelissa, Nattali Rize, Black Am I, Karbon, Amlak Redsquare, and Black Fyah all took the stage, setting the tone for a night filled with love, music, and unity at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica.

A deeply moving highlight came from Jo Mersa’s siblings Yohan Marley, Mystic Marley, Hymn Marley, and Shacia Payne whose heartfelt performances resonated with the audience.

Cousins Skip Marley, Soul-Rebel Marley and Elijah Marley thrilled the crowd with their dynamic performances all reinforcing the next generation’s commitment to carrying forward the family’s rich musical tradition, the release said.

Reflecting on the significance of the celebration, Yohan Marley said in the release, “Jo was always the one who connected the generations, and tonight was a perfect reflection of that. Seeing the energy from the people, hearing his music being celebrated like this… it means everything. His spirit is alive in all of us, and this celebration showed that in the best way possible.”

When Jo Mersa’s daughter, 9-year-old Sunshine Marley, stepped onto the stage for a special tribute, she brought many in the audience to tears as she honoured her father’s memory through music.

The energy heightened as reggae powerhouses Tarrus Riley, Jesse Royal, Bugle, and Agent Sasco gave electrifying performances, keeping the momentum at an all-time high. The crowd erupted when Chronixx made a surprise appearance, igniting a frenzy with his tribute, the release said.

For the grand finale, the Marley Brothers –Stephen, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani– took the stage alongside reggae and dancehall greats, including Bounty Killer, Capleton, Sizzla, Spragga Benz, and Big Youth. The seamless fusion of reggae and dancehall highlighted Jo Mersa’s gift for bridging musical styles, a testament to his unique artistry and impact, the release said.

From production to performance, logistics to ambiance, the birthday celebration was a resounding success. Organisers thanked DJ Rassarella, Ron Muchette, host DJ Bambino, sponsors Ghetto Youths International, the Bob Marley Group of Companies, Marley Natural, Irie Fm, Zip 103 FM and Pepsi, in the release. It said the event not only honoured Jo Mersa’s life and contributions to reggae but also reaffirmed the Marley family’s enduring cultural and musical legacy. One message was clear: Jo Mersa’s spirit lives on, and his music will continue to inspire generations to come, the release said.

Jo Mersa was born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 12, 1991 and raised in a household steeped in reggae. He developed a distinctive sound that blended traditional roots reggae with contemporary influences. As the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, he honoured his family’s musical heritage while carving out his own identity with hits like Burn It Down, Hurting Inside, Rock and Swing, and Comfortable,Guess Who’s Coming Home and We Made It from his last EP Eternal, the release said.

With an unmistakable voice and a talent for storytelling, Jo Mersa connected deeply with fans across the world, using his music to spread messages of unity, love, and resilience, the release said. His contributions to reggae and dancehall extended beyond performance – he was also an innovative producer, collaborating with some of the industry’s biggest names.