Kamla: Government failure to tackle crime led to UK visa requirement

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says do not blame the UK government for imposing visa requirements on TT nationals wanting to travel to Great Britain, blame the Prime Minister and the PNM government for not tackling the crime scourge which has led to this form of travel restriction.

Her comment on March 12, came hours after the British High Commission in Port of Spain issued a statement that the UK government was immediately imposing visa requirements on all TT nationals wanting to travel to the UK primarily because of national-security concerns.

Among those is the claim that TT nationals have been misusing the UK's immigration system regarding seeking asylum in Great Britain upon arrival.

Persad-Bissessar was clear on who should blamed.

"Once again the PNM’s failure to deal with the violent, bloody crime crisis in TT has led to negative international implications for law-abiding citizens.

"In a desperate attempt at public relations gimmickry, (Prime Minister) Dr Rowley broadcast to the world at a recent Caricom event that there are terrorists in Trinidad and Tobago committing crimes."

The Siparia MP said that several "foolish" business chambers and some political parties ably supported the PM in such an assertion, despite the UNC warning of the possible international implications such statements from the leader of government could have.

"Well the international community has listened. I am not surprised. It must be put on record that the Government of the United Kingdom cannot be faulted for such measures. Most importantly, we in the Opposition find no joy in this announcement. We are concerned about the thousands of citizens and businesses who will be impacted."

The starting cost for a UK visa is £115 (roughly TT$1,100) per application.

Persad-Bissessar claimed that Rowley – who is set to resign as PM on March 16 – and his government have betrayed, belittled and broken all of TT's citizens with their "decade of failure" which has led to these measures being implemented by the UK government.

"For years we warned Rowley about his associations with drug-trafficking governments and his failure to deal with our national security," she said, alluding to energy deals the government has made with Venezuela, whose president, Nicholas Maduro, has been indicted in the US for narco-trafficking.

She warned of TT being a pariah in the international community.

"Today we put TT on guard. This may just be the beginning of our possible international isolation if the PNM and the Young regime are re-elected." Energy Minister Stuart Young is set to be sworn-in as the new prime minister after Rowley's resignation this weekend.

"Concerning the number of asylum seekers, some of them are gang members and criminals who are running their criminal operations in TT from the United Kingdom. That is the madness that this PNM government has allowed to happen and that is why the UK has acted," Persad-Bissessar said.

They are trafficking drugs and issuing hits on people in Trinidad from the UK, she added. "That is what has happened under this incompetent government and we are now all made to suffer for it."

In a statement, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) said its political leader and former national security minister Gary Griffith called the development is a "direct result of a failure in effective diplomacy and proactive national security management, by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds."

The party said the situation was entirely avoidable.

"In 2014, under the PP government, the UK indicated that TT, along with nine other countries, faced imminent visa restrictions due to similar security concerns, migration risks, and international obligations."

The party said Griffith immediately initiated high-level diplomatic engagement with the British High Commission through strategic negotiation, professionalism, and results-driven leadership.

"Despite being given twelve mandatory conditions – which the UK initially deemed impossible to rectify within ten months – Griffith and his team successfully addressed every single requirement within the timeframe, demonstrating that firm, proactive, and competent leadership could prevent TT from being blacklisted.

The NTA said, "As a direct result of his efforts, the UK reversed its decision, and visa-free travel for our nationals remained in place."

"Instead of ensuring the necessary actions were taken to prevent visa restrictions, Hinds has allowed the situation to deteriorate – placing an undue burden on law-abiding citizens, businesses, and the tourism sector."

The NTA said had Hinds exercised strong leadership, similar to what was demonstrated by Griffith, TT would not be facing such a crisis today.

"Diplomatic engagement, security intelligence, and decisive action are the hallmarks of true governance."

The NTA said, "This visa imposition is not simply about travel. It is a global reflection of our country’s weakened diplomatic standing and national security deficiencies."

In a statement, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Baldath Maharaj said, "While we recognise that governments have the sovereign right to implement immigration policies to protect their borders, this decision will undoubtedly have implications for trade, business travel, and family connections between our two nations."

The UK, he continued, has long been a key partner for TT in commerce, education, and tourism.

"This new requirement will present challenges for professionals, entrepreneurs, and citizens who frequently travel for business and personal reasons."

He said,"As a business organisation, we are particularly concerned about the impact on trade relations and business travel."

Maharaj urged UK authorities to ensure an efficient visa application process that minimises disruptions for legitimate travellers, especially for those with long-standing business and investment ties.

"We also encourage the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to engage in diplomatic discussions with the UK to explore avenues that could mitigate the impact of this policy on our citizens, including possible visa facilitation programs for frequent travelers, business professionals, and students."

Maharaj said the chamber will monitor this matter closely.

Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) co-ordinator Jai Leladharsingh said doctors seeking to specialise in the UK or lawyers arguing cases before the Privy Council could be negatively affected by this decision.

He added the new visa requirement could hamper police officers and members of the TT Defence Force from seeking training with their UK counterparts.

Leladharsingh urged Browne to intervene in this matter.

"We urge our government to act now." (With reporting by Clint Chan Tack)