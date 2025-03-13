JSC questions RIC, Public Ministry on water supply, efficiency

Independent Senator Sunity Maharaj. - Photo courtesy Parliament

A Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting in Parliament on March 12 brought together key officials to discuss the efficiency and effectiveness of the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) alongside the broader management of public utilities in the country.

Independent senator Sunity Maharaj chaired the meeting.

It featured RIC chair Dawn Callender, permanent secretary of the Public Utilities Ministry Nicolette Duke, and other representatives.

It also included committee members Khadijah Ameen and Jayanti Lutchmedial.

Committee members raised pressing questions concerning the ongoing challenges faced by utility companies and the public, particularly about water supply issues across Trinidad and Tobago.

In her opening remarks, Duke spoke of the ministry's role in leading and governing the public utility sector, focusing on ensuring the delivery of reliable and high-quality services.

"We strive to facilitate the public utility services in terms of ensuring the delivery of reliable and quality public utility services."

Callender, in her opening remarks, highlighted the commission's crucial responsibility to hold utility companies accountable, emphasising the commission's philosophy of continuous improvement.

The JSC was a follow-up inquiry into the operations of RIC and the effectiveness of its regulatory role in overseeing public utilities like water and electricity providers.

Duke shared updates on various projects led by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), including 91 completed projects.

These include pipeline installations, the construction of 15 new booster stations, upgrades to existing booster stations and the rehabilitation of water treatment plants.

However, when questioned by the committee about whether these upgrades had led to a reliable flow of water to residents' homes, Duke acknowledged the challenge of providing definitive answers, given her lack of firsthand knowledge on the ground.

"The intent is that water is flowing to people's pipes, but as I am not on-site, I cannot confirm that it is happening consistently," she explained.

Ameen raised concerns regarding water supply issues in the Moruga/Tableland constituency, where residents have reported irregular water service despite having pipelines installed.

"While you have schedules on paper, you do not have the actual supply to the customers," Ameen said.

"My concern is that people are getting so accustomed to this in Trinidad and Tobago now that they do not complain as much because it comes like just another day in Trinidad, with no water."

Besides Duke, other ministry representatives were Arlene Colis, director of economic research, policy and planning; Curtis Augustine, monitoring and evaluating co-ordiantor; and Mauricia Pegus, customer service manager.

Ameen also enquired about WASA's data collection efforts to understand customer needs better.

Pegus replied that an extensive data collection exercise is underway, with field visits being done to identify customer locations and better plan for supply and demand management.

She added that this project, which aims to enhance billing systems and demand forecasting, is expected to be completed by September, with current progress standing at 65 to 75 per cent.

In another line of questioning, committee member Lutchmedial probed the ministry's role in addressing debts owed by government agencies to utility providers like T&TEC.

She recalled reports from last year indicating that various government agencies owed around $2 billion to T&TEC.

Duke responded that the ministry regularly engages with these agencies to arrange for debt repayment.

"We are also in discussions constantly with the Ministry of Finance, because the allocations to the ministry are made by the Ministry of Finance," she said.

"So we play a facilitating role in quite regularly addressing the ministries in terms of what is the quantum they owe."

When asked to provide an updated figure on the outstanding debt, Duke promised to submit the exact figures in writing after the meeting.

Callender also weighed in on the topic, noting that RIC had previously addressed the issue of debt during past inquiries, assuring the public that the commission had undertaken efforts to net off outstanding amounts.

Also representing the RIC were executive director Dr Michelle Salandy; deputy executive director Carol Balkaran; assistant executive director (technical operations) Derick Phillips; legal/corporate secretary Nadia John; and chief financial officer Shameel Khan.