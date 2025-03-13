Health Minister: PoSGH central block 85% complete

Head nurse Carin Walker, third from right, explains a new registration process to the Prime Minister, second from left, as other government and hospital officials look on during a tour of the Port of Spain General Hospital's new central block on March 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh flatly denied UNC claims that the new central block at Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH) was just 15 per cent complete, talking to Newsday on March 12.

He also denied ever claiming the overall project was fully finished, but rather said stage three out of four stages was completed.

Deyalsingh told Newsday the construction was 100 per cent complete, while the project itself – which still needs outfitting – was now 85-88 per cent complete.

At a ceremony on March 10 attended by the Prime Minister, Deyalsingh said the $1.3 billion block would house 540 beds. The function was titled, The Official Commemoration Ceremony for the achievement of the practical completion of the construction of the PoSGH Central Block. The website of project manager Udecott on March 12 listed the project as "ongoing," unlike others deemed "signed, sealed and delivered."

Deyalsingh said, "What the ceremony on Monday (March 10) was about was to celebrate the practical completion of 100 per cent of construction. That was clearly said.

"In my remarks, I also said we are celebrating today the third of four phases."

He said the first phase was sod-turning. The second phase was the topping off ceremony, which is to mark the last pour of concrete for the rooftop, he had explained at that previous occasion on October 23, 2023.

"The third phase was completion of construction which was Monday," Deyalsingh said.

"The fourth phase now is going to be installation of equipment and so on, before we take in our first patient carded for July."

Newsday asked about UNC claims of only 15 per cent of work done on the central block.

Deyalsingh replied, "That is totally incorrect. How could it be 15 per cent when the structure is finished, which is the bulk of construction? And the foundation? Air-conditioning, electrical, elevators? Right. Quote me on that.

"All of that will amount to much more than 15 per cent."

He then said the further development of the PoSGH premises would involve "a total renovation and expansion" of the accident and emergency (A&E) department, in fiscal 2026.

"That can only be facilitated once the central block is operational, and the room to the north of current A&E which houses outpatient clinic, will be moved, and that space is going to be taken over by the A&E department.

"In an effort to get that done quickly, I have already commissioned and received the user brief and the designs for the new A&E. So it is a well-thought-out plan to expand the capacity of the A&E to match the new central block."

Deyalsingh said many people did not understand that the central block was not a new hospital, but rather a 540-bed block.

"Yes, there will be additional equipment (in the central block) such as MRI, but the existing hospital already has X-ray machines, two CT scans, mammography equipment and so on."

He said within three months, at the most, the central block will accept its first patient.