Gender-responsive budgeting: Driving systemic change

ACCA's latest report highlights the importance of gender-responsive budgeting. Photo courtesy ACCA -

Research highlighting progress on gender-responsive budgeting underlines how professional accountants are uniquely placed to play a central role in contributing to an inclusive society.

Gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) should be seen by policymakers and governments as a key tool for driving inclusive growth and systemic change.

In new research, Gender-responsive Budgeting: Unlocking the Potential, ACCA draws on the experience of professional accountants and leaders across Eastern Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Joe Fitzsimons, senior manager, policy and insights, ACCA, said: "This report offers critical insights into the strategies and tools that facilitate the effective adoption of GRB across government agencies and state-owned organisations.

"Accountants have a vital role in the application of GRB using their skills and knowledge of data analysis, budgetary techniques and policy advocacy.

"They can also monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of GRB implementation. Governments are increasingly turning to GRB as they pursue more equitable and just societies."

The report recommends policymakers adopt the following to move towards implementing GRB:

· Build institutional capacity and awareness.

· Strengthen data collection and analysis.

· Learn from best practices and benchmark against peers.

· Establish inter-ministerial collaboration and partnerships.

· Champion gender-balanced leadership and decision-making.

Jessica Bingham, global sustainability lead, ACCA, said: "Incorporating gender considerations into budgetary processes enables governments to ensure that resources are allocated in a way that meets the diverse needs of all.

"This in turn promotes fairness but also lays the foundations required for sustainable economic growth and social inclusion.

"Policymakers have an opportunity to embrace GRB and ensure it is a fundamental component of their strategies creating a more equitable future for all."