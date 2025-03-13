Final Mary Could Dance at the Bowl

The cast of Mary Could Dance -

The award-winning production Mary Could Dance, written by Richard Ragoobarsingh and directed by Raymond Choo Kong, will conclude its 25th anniversary celebration with two final performances this weekend at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

The production which played to packed houses at Queen's Hall, St Ann's and Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, Valsayn, goes to the Bowl on March 14-15 at 8.30 pm.

Patrons have one last chance to witness this production that has swept a record-breaking ten awards and continues to move audiences with its powerful storytelling, a media release said.

RS/RR Productions’ Mary Could Dance features Penelope Spencer in her award-winning role as Mary, a folk dancer from Siparia who ends up in a club in Port of Spain as a sex dancer and whose life takes an unexpected turn when her first love returns from the United States, unaware of her new reality.

From exotic dances to hilarious catfights to tender moments of romance and intense confrontations, Mary Could Dance takes audiences on a roller coaster of emotions.

The cast also includes Cecilia Salazar as Lizzie, Dionne McNicol-Stephenson as Karen, Richard Ragoobarsingh as Brian, Arnold "Pinny" Goindhan as Crackie, and Kevon Brooks as Mule.

Tickets are available at the Naparima Bowl box office and regular outlets.