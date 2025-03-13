Evin Lewis, Kadeem Alleyne blast centuries for Patriots in T20 Festival

Marchin Patriots’ batsman Evin Lewis plays a shot during his the CPL-TKR T20 Festival match against Preysal Sports Club, at the Queen’s Park Oval on March 12, 2025. - Angelo Marcelle

CENTURIES from Evin Lewis and Barbadian Kadeem Alleyne, handed Bess Motors Marchin Patriots their second win on the trot in Group A of the CPL/TKR T20 Festival at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on March 12.

Patriots defeat Preysal by 97 runs and the latter are now staring elimination as they now have just one win from three matches.

Lewis and Alleyne pummelled the Preysal bowlers all over the oval, scoring 125 and 119 respectively to steer Patriots to 270/2 in 20 overs. Lewis played 65 balls and Alleyne's strike rate was even more impressive as he faced just 42 deliveries.

The Preysal bowlers had a game to forget. Ronaldo Forester (1/44 in four overs) and Aneal Rooplal (1/32 in three overs) were the only two successful bowlers.

Preysal's Sachin Seecharan showed his ability with 86 not out off 52 balls, but it could only get the team to 173/4 in 20 overs.

Matthew Patrick ended on 31 not out off 19 balls and Camillo Carimbocas pitched in with 26 off 22. Spinner Kashtri Singh was able to keep the Preysal batsmen quiet by grabbing 1/28 in four overs.

After press time on March 12, Yorkshire played Queen's Park Cricket Club in another Group A match.

Summarised scores:

PATRIOTS 270/2 (20 overs) (Evin Lewis 125, Kadeem Alleyne 119; Aneal Rooplal 1/32) vs PREYSAL 173/4 (20 overs) (Sachin Seecharan 86 not out, Matthew Patrick 31 not out; Kashtri Singh 1/28). Patriots won by 97 runs

March 13 fixtures (Queen's Park Oval):

Group B

Merry Boys vs Victoria, 2.30 pm

Prisons vs Clarke Road, 6.30 pm