Endeavour Holdings reports $30.9m in profits

John Aboud, chairman, Endeavour Holdings. -

ENDEAVOUR Holdings, owners of Superpharm and Price Plaza, reported profits after tax of $30.9 million for the nine months ending on January 31.

The financial results released on March 13 said the profits were $1.5 million more than what was earned in the same period the year before.

In 2024, Endeavour Holdings earned $29.4 million.

Chairman John Aboud in his statement said revenue from contracts with customers remained consistent, moving from $66.7 million in January 2024, to $66.8 million in 2025.

"New tenants and rent increases offset the current vacancies," Aboud said.

Rental expenses also increased by $3.1 million, from $19.5 million in January 2024 to $22.6 million in January 2025.

The increase was attributed to higher insurance rates, refurbishment and repairs to its buildings.

In February, Endeavour Holdings Ltd said its majority shareholder, Endeavour ABRA Holdings Ltd, announced the sale of 727,500 common shares.

A notice of a material change from the real-estate company said these shares represent approximately three per cent of its outstanding common shares.

It said they were sold on February 18 as part of a private treaty transaction facilitated by the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange.