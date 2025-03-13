Digicel TT announces Pieter Verkade as new CEO

Pieter Verkade, newly appointed CEO of Digicel TT. -

DIGICEL TT has announced the appointment of Pieter Verkade as its new CEO, effective February 21.

In a release on March 13, Digicel TT said Verkade brings a wealth of international telecommunications experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation to the company.

"Verkade, also known as "P+" due to his positive approach to management, is a seasoned executive with over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

"He has worked and lived in 14 countries across Europe and Africa, where he has consistently delivered exceptional results in highly competitive markets," Digicel TT said.

Before joining Digicel TT, Verkade served as general manager of Digicel’s Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao (ABC) operations.

His extensive experience in the telecommunications industry includes senior leadership roles in major companies such as Orange Group London and the Netherlands, Telenor Mobile, KPN Belgium and AT&T.

"We are thrilled to welcome Verkade to Digicel TT," said Marcelo Cataldo, Digicel Group CEO. "His skill in driving innovation, coupled with his deep understanding of the telecommunications landscape, makes him the ideal leader to guide Digicel TT into its next phase of growth. We are confident that his strategic vision and customer-centric approach will bring tremendous value as we continue to connect and empower our customers and stakeholders."

Verkade holds a BSc in business economics and marketing.

"I am excited to join Digicel TT and contribute to its continued success," said Verkade. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Digicel to deliver exceptional services and innovative solutions to our customers. TT is a dynamic market, and I am eager to leverage my experience to drive growth and enhance our service to customers."