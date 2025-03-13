Devon Lord's five-for steers Yorkshire to win over QPCC in T20 Festival

Yorkshire Cricket Club spinner Devon Lord, left, receives his Man of the Match award after a stunning performance against QPCC in the CPL/TKR T20 Festival on March 12. - Photo courtesy Red Force Cricket

LEFT-ARM spinner Devon Lord (five for 23) held his nerve at the death as Yorkshire Cricket Club got their second victory of the CPL/TKR Twenty/20 Festival when they edged Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) by three runs in a high-scoring group A clash at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on March 12.

Yorkshire posted a competitive score of 203 for six, with veteran opener Mario Belcon top-scoring with 50 off 31 balls and Trevon James scoring a crucial 42 not out off 27 as he gave his team a grandstand finish to their innings.

Belcon and Ethan Gibson (33 off 16) started the Yorkshire innings nicely with a 62-run opening stand in the power play, with the former then putting on 51 for the second wicket with Akeel Mohammed (23).

Yorkshire had a bit of a wobble in the middle overs as they slipped to 173 for six by the 18th over, but the right-handed James struck some lusty blows at the death with three sixes and a four to help Yorkshire past 200.

Pacer Philton Williams led the QPCC attack with three for 40, with three other bowlers getting a wicket apiece.

QPCC had a stumbling start to their innings and they slipped to 49 for three inside the power play as Lord got the key wickets of Grenadian Andre Fletcher (13), Kyle Ramdoo (15) and Terrance Hinds (19).

The Parkites then got a much-needed partnership, as captain Darren Bravo (59 off 36) and Isaiah Rajah (38 off 29) put together 82 for the fourth wicket to push their team to 131 by the 14th over.

QPCC then lost three quick wickets as Sion Hackett (11), Dexter Sween (two) and Akeal Hosein (17 off ten) were dismissed as they slipped to 180 for seven by the penultimate over of the chase.

The home team needed 24 runs off the last ten balls and ten off the last over after a few boundaries from Williams (18 not out off six).

Bowling to the left-handed Bravo, Lord struck a crucial blow off the very first ball of the final over when the former was caught on the long-off boundary by Qwinci Babel. Bravo struck four fours and three sixes in his knock, but it wasn’t enough to successfully take his team over the line.

Two balls later, Lord got his five-for when a swinging Joshua Davis was caught on the long-on boundary by Babel for a duck.

QPCC got to 200 for nine, as they were handed their first defeat after beating Preysal Sports Club in their first match on March 6.

QPCC will play the unbeaten Bess Motors Marchin Patriots on March 14, with Yorkshire concluding their group campaign when they face Marchin on March 16.

Summarised Scores:

YORKSHIRE: 203/6 (Mario Belcon 50, Trevon James 42 not out; Philton Williams 3/40) vs QPCC: 200/9 (Darren Bravo 59, Isaiah Rajah 38; Devon Lord 5/23). Yorkshire won by three runs.