Delivering a message

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In analysing Prime Minister Rowley's take on the US sanctions on Caribbean countries, I must agree with him on protecting the sovereignty of our country.

What I thought he could have said in sending the message is, "While I disagree with the proposed sanctions, I am hoping that we can work together with the relative US government officials to resolve any differences that may affect the warm relations that we have with the US government."

It’s a matter of how the message is delivered. I guess Dr Rowley's delivery style is what will decide an outcome.

RICHARD LOBO

Glencoe

>