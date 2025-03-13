Couva North needs better representation

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I am a farmer from Korea Village, Carapichaima. I feel compelled to speak out about the lack of meaningful representation in Couva North. This is a UNC stronghold. Our area should have strong leadership. What we have now is far from adequate.

The last time we had a representative who truly understood our needs was when Basdeo Panday was the MP. After him, we got Romona Ramdial. She started making noise only after she left politics.

All she did was criticise the political leader. That is not the leadership we need in our community. A person who only speaks after leaving politics cannot solve our problems.

Now we have Ravi Ratiram. It feels like he is a ghost in this community. He does not keep office days. He does not visit the area. It is clear to me, and many others, that he does not understand the reality of life here.

When he speaks in Parliament, it seems like he is talking about a different place altogether. It is frustrating when your representative does not even know the most basic problems we face.

Couva North is struggling. We need someone who will work for us. Not someone who only shows up at election time. We have real issues on the ground.

As a farmer, I can say that the lack of water for our crops is a constant struggle. We do not have enough wells to support our agriculture. That puts food security at risk. But it is not just about water.

The roads are terrible. If you drive down McBean, Perseverance, or Roystonia, you will see how bad they are. When it rains, it is a disaster. Homes get flooded, and roads become impassable. The crime rate is rising, and there is no security to protect us. There are no lights in the savannah. It is dangerous after dark.

I have seen protests in Temple Street and Orange Field. Residents are frustrated because they feel their voices are ignored. People are calling for better representation.

We have someone in Parliament who does not show up or do anything meaningful for us. After the last flood in McBean, Ratiram blamed the Ministry of Works and Transport for not maintaining the drainage system. That will not solve anything. We have heard all the excuses. We are tired of waiting for things to change.

Couva North deserves a representative who understands the community’s needs. We need someone who works with us. Not someone who sits in Parliament and makes empty promises. We need someone who will fight for better water for our farms, better roads, better security, and proper lighting for our savannahs. We need a representative who will show up, speak up, and get things done.

In the next election, it is time for a change. We need leadership that represents us. Not someone collecting a paycheck. We will not settle for anything less.

KP DEONARINE

farmer

