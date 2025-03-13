Contractors to get more $ under housing improvement programme

Land Settlement Agency (LSA) CEO Hazar Hosein, second from left, front row, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce, LSA board member Marilyn Duncan, chariman Allan Meiguel and board member David Boodoo stand with the recipients of starter homes at the HVIP Key Distribution Ceremony at the Bon Air Gardens Community Centre on March 12. - Faith Ayoung

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce said contractors working with the Ministry’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) will now receive $200,000 per unit built on flat lands, an increase of $35,000 from the current grant of $165,000.

He made the announcement at a key handover ceremony at the Bon Air Gardens Community Centre on March 12.

Leonce said a tiered system had been introduced in 2022 to help people build on the different types of terrain in TT. Recipients with homes on flat terrain received $165,000 under the programme, those on undulating terrain receive $170,000 and on hilly terrain, $175,000.

“Mindful of the global increases in construction cost, this year to support the nation’s small contractors, the government has increased the amount paid to contractors for the construction of houses built on flat land from $165,000 to $200,000. There will be further consideration for houses on undulating land and hilly land.”

He said since the start of the HVIP programme in 2017, over 900 families had received keys to their homes. He said the LSA also completed more than 50 infrastructure-upgrade projects such as roadworks, drainage systems, and other critical developments.

Leonce said every key being distributed represented a journey of resilience and a journey towards security.

“Some of the families receiving keys to their homes were identified by officers of the LSA, while others took the initiative to seek out our programmes themselves, walking into our offices with hope in their hearts and the dream of home ownership in their sights.”

“The government has invested approximately $8,250,000 in constructing these new homes, which are located in Arima, Diego Martin, San Juan, Moruga, St Augustine, Wallerfield, Sangre Grande and Caroni, thereby ensuring that the most vulnerable among us are not left behind.”

Leonce said it was the sixth key distribution ceremony for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. He said the ministry was on track to complete another 126 starter homes in the next two months.

He said for fiscal year 2024-2025, by way of a government-guaranteed loan of $150 million, the ministry will construct an additional 500 starter homes.

“This means 500 more families will be able to realise improved living standards, better protection from natural disasters, better access to modern sanitation facilities and better access to water and electricity.”

He said a total of 30 small and medium contractors were engaged in the construction of the starter homes.

“At an average of ten people employed per unit, we created meaningful jobs while strengthening our local construction sector. At over 900 homes, that is no fewer than 9,000 jobs.”

He said the government had made available an additional $40 million to allow the ministry and the LSA to undertake key infrastructure work.

“Further to the $150 million for starter homes and $40 million for infrastructure works, another $10 million has been allocated to support communities through multiple community development projects to boost social, cultural and economic conditions of our citizens.

“This will cover projects such as shade houses to boost resident’s food security, grants to help micro-enterprises and homework centres to provide children with safe and conducive spaces to study and excel academically.”

Leonce said in the coming weeks, the ministry would distribute leases under the government-aided self-help housing programme (GASH), an initiative to help families build their own homes with government support.

“Not everyone has the capacity to build their own homes by themselves, so this programme provides people with land at 30 per cent of the market value, a significant subsidy so you can build your home.

He said the government had tried its best to strategise to meet different housing needs.

"Some people just need some money to fix their homes to make it a safe and secure place, so there are subsidies and grants for that. Some people need a complete rebuild, because their infrastructure is dilapidated, so there are subsidies and grants for that like today. Some people need access to land to build their home so there’s the GASH programme, and some people just love the HDC.”

Leonce thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of TT as an MP and through his work in the ministry. He urged those present to remain proud of being TT citizens.

Michelle James from Champs Fleurs said she and her two children were thrilled to have received her keys.

“It’s great now knowing I have a proper place to rest. I don’t have to worry about things falling down. My kids, when you ask them what they are anxious about for the house, they will tell you they are anxious because they’ll be able to take a shower and flush the toilet. It’s overwhelming.”

Valencia resident Annette said she felt really good about getting keys to her new home.

“I really needed a new home. I prayed for it every day, asking God for a new house and I’m feeling so nice. I’m grateful for it.”

Sangre Grande resident Ashford Wolfe said he was appreciative of receiving the keys for his home.

Miguel from Windy Hill, Bon Air North said he felt a sense of comfort after getting his keys and he could now relax.

Land Settlement Committee chairman Allan Meiguel said investing in housing meant empowering families, uplifting communities and laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and stable society.

"For many of you, today marks a new beginning. I encourage you to see the keys as not just an entry into a house, but as a gateway to progress, a symbol of perseverance, and a testament to the commitment of those who believe that everyone deserves a safe, comfortable space to call home. Your strength and resilience inspire us all and we celebrate with you as you take this important step forward."