Citizens from Jamaica, Dominica already needed visas for UK travel

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Dean. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BESIDES Trinidad and Tobago, citizens from at least two other Caricom countries – Jamaica and Dominica – require visas to travel to the United Kingdom.

On March 12, the British High Commission in Port of Spain announced that, with immediate effect, all TT nationals will need a visa before travelling to or transiting through the UK, including for short visits.

The UK government cited an upsurge in asylum applications, saying the measure aims to prevent abuse of the system.

Less than two years ago, on July 19, 2023, the UK government made a similar announcement for all Dominican nationals.

The decision to bring in a visa regime on Dominica was in response to concerns relating to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) scheme.

Dominica was informed that visit visas were essential for reducing illegal migration, tackling organised crime and protecting national security.

The UK highlighted that the decision was made to ensure the visa system continued to operate as effectively as possible.

Two decades earlier, in January 2003, the UK introduced a visa regime for Jamaican nationals.

The UK government cited concerns about links to criminal activities and issues related to illegal immigration.

A blog article from the British High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, dated August 1, 2013, says since the visa regime was introduced for Jamaica in 2003, the number of Jamaicans in UK prisons had significantly decreased.

The article added, "Back then, visas were used to curb what had become an increasing number of Jamaicans trying to circumvent British immigration rules."

The latest announcement for TT nationals sparked nationwide backlash.

Social media users accused the UK of being "too ungrateful" and referenced the Windrush scandal. Many locals recalled the mistreatment of Caribbean immigrants by the UK government, stating that the same "immigrants" had helped rebuild the UK after World War II.

Others called for reparations for slavery.

The new visa requirement is in addition to established requirements for obtaining a visa to travel to the UK for work, study, and settlement.

There will be a six-week transition period, lasting until April 23, during which visitors who had booked their travel and obtained an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) before the changes can still enter the UK without a visa.

Since January 8, several Caribbean countries have been required to obtain an ETA (not visas) before travelling to the UK.

This was reportedly aimed at enhancing UK's border security.

The countries affected include Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Guyana.