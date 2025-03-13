Citi Foundation launches Settle Strong Resilience Initiative

From left: Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin, Habitat for Humanity TT chairman Derwin Howell, Citi Bank Country Officer Mitchell De Silva, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath and Ministry of Sports and Community Development supervisor II Laurel Herbert-Squires at the Citi Foundation SSRI launch at Ambiance Hall, Princes Town, on March 12. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Citi Foundation, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago, launched the Settle Strong Resilience Initiative (SSRI) on March 12, much to the delight of residents from two low-income communities in south Trinidad.

The initiative, which is part of Citi’s Global Innovation Challenge, will provide US$500,000 in grants to support innovative job solutions for low-income youths in Hardbargain in the Williamsville district and Basse Terre Village in Moruga.

The funding will also focus on two years of upskilling, reskilling, entrepreneurship, and financial education programmes (October 2024 to September 2026).

Speaking at the launch at the Ambiance Hall in Princes Town, Mitchell De Silva, Country Officer for Citi Bank, highlighted the significant milestone for the bank in TT, marking 60 years of presence in the country, and operating in 95 countries globally.

He told the gathering that the organistion received numerous proposals, each showcasing their projects and why they should be considered for support.

“In the next two years, Citi will lend its expertise to two communities, helping to foster resilience and empowerment,” he said.

He added that the foundation, though the sponsor, felt privileged to be part of the initiative and “not the other way around.”

SSRI is designed to empower vulnerable communities through capacity building, disaster preparedness, participatory assessment and housing interventions to enhance resilience and prevent homelessness.

Habitat’s chairman, Derwin Howell, said the SSRI represented more than just a housing project.

“It is a promise to create opportunities for families in vulnerable communities to achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance, to help them build better lives for themselves and their children.”

He added that while housing was fundamental to the well-being and success of any family, for many people in TT, it was a dream to own a safe and decent home.

“We expect to train 500 people in construction technology training, 400 in disaster risk reduction and two Participatory Approach for Safe Shelter Awareness (PASSA) sessions,” Howell said.

“We will build four portable habitat houses and conduct 15 water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects as an integral component of providing adequate housing. We will also target over 15,000 people in a disaster-awareness campaign.”

He estimated that SSRI would directly benefit 1,435 vulnerable people as well as over 16,000 indirectly in the future.

“Through these efforts, we are taking a multi-faceted approach, addressing critical needs through capacity building, disaster preparedness, and essential housing interventions.

Jamel Fraser, Habitat’s project manager, gave an overview of the initiative.

The SSRI addresses the challenges of inadequate housing through the construction of the four disaster-resilient modular houses. The initiative also supports climate change adaptation efforts in local communities through a collaborative approach using the PASSA.

Like Howell, Fraser said a key part of the project was building local capacity and strengthening awareness of disaster risks.

In addition to housing construction and training programmes, the initiative will provide critical structural repairs to 15 needy families.

President of the Hardbargain Village Council Micheal Kerr and president of the Basse Terre Village, Moruga, Community Council Pearl James-Mc Pherson expressed gratitude for being part of the initiative.

Laurel Herbert-Squires, the sports and community development supervisor, also praised the partnership.

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, as well as councillors Joseph Lorant and Vincent Ragoo, also attended.

