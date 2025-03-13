Chambers call for UK visa process to be efficient, accessible

LOCAL business chambers have called for the recently implemented visa requirements for Trinidad and Tobago citizens to be transparent, efficient and accessible.

On March 12, the British government announced that TT nationals would have to apply for a visa to enter the UK. It said that the requirement was put in place in light of a significant increase in TT citizens travelling to the UK as visitors then seeking asylum, prompting security concerns from authorities.

Information provided by the British High Commission in TT suggested some of those seeking asylum could be people with criminal records and their families.

A statement from the commission said, "This decision has not been taken lightly and the UK government regularly reviews its visa and immigration policies to ensure they remain effective...

“The changes, which come into effect immediately, will apply to all TT nationals travelling to the UK."

A requirement for transit visas was also introduced at midnight on March 13.

The commission said, “However, there will be a six-week transition period until 3 pm on April 23, during which time visitors who booked their travel and obtained an ETA (estimated time of arrival) before the changes can still enter the UK without a visa.”

In a video posted on social media, British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean said, “We understand that travel is important for families, businesses, and cultural connections. The introduction of visitor visas is designed to support safe and secure travel while ensuring the UK’s borders remain protected."

The commission also said TT-UK relations remained strong and friendly.

In a statement issued later on March 12, TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) CEO Ramesh Ramdeen said, “While we recognise the sovereign right of the UK to regulate its borders, we hope this new measure does not impose undue delays on administrative burdens, particularly for people travelling for business purposes.”

He said an accessible system would facilitate trade missions, investment discussions and other commercial engagements that could contribute to economic development in both countries.

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in its own statement on March 12, said the new visa requirement could affect bilateral engagement including trade, investment, tourism, student mobility and cultural exchange. The chamber called for dialogue and collaboration on the matter to ensure a smooth transition into the new process.

The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers described the development as disappointing. President Vivek Charran said TT citizens would simply have to wait and see how things would change with the new requirements.

He said access to the UK was important as it was the only gateway to Europe and a well-used stopping point to get to Asia.

“The UK, particularly London, is a minor stopover for going to the far east, India, China and Africa.

“Many stopover on their way to the canton fair and other major trade shows in China and India. It is also the gateway to other destinations in Europe and beyond. There is only one Lufthansa (a German airline) flight that flies directly to Amsterdam. There are no other entry points from TT to Europe.

“Given the current economic climate with difficulty in getting foreign exchange (forex), SMEs need to explore business models that can lead them to earning forex. To do this they need to travel, to access technology, knowledge and opportunities.”

In January, UK authorities were warned of a gang member seeking asylum in that country. On March 5 in an explanatory memorandum that came along with the statement on changes to the immigration rules out of the UK's home office, it was reported that 800 TT nationals sought asylum in the UK in the last two years. An European media house reported that 108,138 people sought asylum in UK in 2024, an 18 per cent increase over the year before.

On March 12, the UK Parliament’s home office said TT's visa status would be kept under review, particularly with regard to whether the visa introduction affected the number of people seeking asylum.