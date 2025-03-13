Calypso art form never been static

Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis performs We Rise at the Calypso Monarch finals. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am somewhat amused by the current debate about what is calypso. Those of us who "in town long" know that this is a perennial debate as we have been down this road before.

Relatedly in such debates is the issue of who is a calypsonian as distinct from a calypso singer.

My concise response to all of this is that the calypso art form, like other art forms, has never been static and has always been constantly evolving. If that evolution was not taking place to reflect the changing realities of a more modern era, calypso would have already been confined to the musical cemetery.

The calypso bards of the1920s complained that what Sparrow – who arrived on the scene in the 1950s – was singing was not authentic calypso. Shadow received similar treatment in the 1970s from the older calypso bards of his era, and David Rudder had a similar experience in the 1980s.

Although I am an elderly person, I was quite impressed with many of the calypsoes sung by many young calypsonians this year. I particularly like Yung Bredda's calypso We Rise. He gave an absolutely superlative performance at the Dimanche Gras show and, in my opinion, ought to have won the calypso crown. Shadow had a similar experience in 1974.

>

Yung Bredda is severely underrated by the calypso elites. He must endeavour to prove them wrong by ensuring that his success and popularity this year is not a one-off affair.

Notwithstanding the above, my calypso of the year is Squeezy Rankin's Justice. It is so poignant. He dealt comprehensively and eloquently with this "good boy" syndrome plaguing the nation.

It was rather unfortunate that his performance at the Calypso Monarch finals, through no fault of his own, was ruined by a defective sound system. Obviously, in such circumstances he was not fairly judged.

Calypso is not dying. It has demonstrated its adaptability, versatility, and immense resilience over the many decades, even in light of resistance to change by those very few and ageing bards who are comfortable in the old way of doing things and, like the proverbial dinosaur, are oblivious to the march of time.

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine