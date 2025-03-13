CAL reintroduces non stop service from Jamaica to Florida

Garvin Medera, CAL chief executive officer.

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says it has reintroduced its non-stop service between Montego Bay in Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

CAL said this move reaffirms its commitment to connecting Jamaicans with their homeland.

The airline said it resumed the daily flights on March 11, offering 1,323 seats per week in each direction.

It said the decision to restart the service is based directly on customer feedback.

"With over 300,000 Jamaicans living in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, this route provides a seamless travel option for those looking to reunite with family, friends and the vibrant culture of Jamaica," CAL said. "Home is where the heart is. We understand the deep connections between Jamaica and its diaspora, and this daily service between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale is another way we are making it easier for our customers to get home."

Speaking on the reintroduction of this service, CAL's CEO Garvin Medera said, "We are delighted to reinstate this route, driven by the needs of our passengers. We remain committed to providing convenient, reliable and heartfelt service to our Jamaican family."

CAL said the launch of the service was met with enthusiasm from key stakeholders, including the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), members of the business community and the Jamaican Diaspora.

"Their presence at the inaugural flight underscored the collective interest in ensuring the success of this route and the continued growth of Caribbean Airlines," it added.

CAL has been sponsoring a number of events in Jamaica, including Reggae Sumfest for the past six years.

"The restart of the Montego Bay-Fort Lauderdale service is a key component of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, aligning with its strategic plan to expand and enhance connectivity across the region. Looking ahead to 2025, the airline remains focused on building upon the successes of 2024, ensuring sustainable growth and increased service options for its customers.

"CAL is part of the Caribbean story. We are here for the long haul, committed to the people of the Caribbean, Jamaica and the diaspora. We are dedicated to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone we serve," Madera added.