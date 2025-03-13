AFETT celebrates International Women's Day

Women march along Frederick Street, Port of Spain, in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Jenelle Fraser

Dear AFETT,

I am seeing a lot of seminars and women-focused events celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD).

What is the significance and how does AFETT celebrate IWD?

Dear Reader,

International Women’s Day is globally observed and celebrated annually on the eighth day of March.

Unlike most commemorated days, where the observance date is the only day of focus and activity, March 8 is ordinarily the launch date that governments, corporate leaders, civil societies, organisations, agencies and public bodies use to spearhead IWD campaigns.

In that vein, AFETT is committed to raising our voices in support of the UN’s IWD 2025 theme, For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

Throughout the month of March and culminating on April 12, when the association hosts its annual Women of Influence Awards Celebration at the Government Plaza Auditorium, Port of Spain, AFETT will focus on the rights, equality and empowerment of women.

The significance of IWD is deep-rooted. It extends far beyond the decorated hallways, empowering speeches and echoes of positivity that will be resounding through auditoriums and conferences in the upcoming weeks. It speaks to the need for real action, strong policies and effective protection of our women.

I had the privilege of attending the UN Women and Civil Society Meeting on Beijing+30, which was held virtually on October 9, 2024.

The meeting had a collective view that there is a greater need for more voices of women and young girls in spaces of leadership.

There was also a call to accelerate action towards gender equality and empowerment.

When we hear the term "leader" there is an almost automatic expectation that the person in charge is of the opposite sex. Notwithstanding the significant upsurge of women who hold positions of power and leadership locally, regionally and internationally – the narrative has rarely shifted.

It makes one wonder, has the glass ceiling actually been broken or are women subconsciously expected to assume positions of leadership with the understanding that deep down, there isn’t any combination of skills, education, experience or competence that will be satisfactory?

That is the significance of International Women’s Day. The commemoration is our reminder that we are all deserving of our rights.

We are all deserving of equality and we are all deserving of empowerment.

One of the focal points of this year’s theme is the empowerment of the next generation.

Notably, 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action which is a blueprint for advocating for the rights of women and girls worldwide, transforming the women’s rights agenda as it relates to inter alia legal protection and access to services.

The significance of IWD is to emphasise the importance of taking swift action in respect of equal rights, power and opportunities for all women.

It speaks to the need to address the systematic barriers and biases that women face in their personal and professional lives.

AFETT’s Women of Influence Awards Celebration 2025 focuses on:

– Acknowledging the outstanding contribution of five trailblazing women of influence,

– Sharing insights and advice from other successful women to inspire other women,

– Creating an opportunity for mentorship of young women, and

– Showcase the association’s strategic pillars and advocacy agent.

Moreover, AFETT will host a panel discussion led by female experts and leaders in the private and public sectors, focusing on education, employment and leadership.

The association is motivated to continue its mandate of accelerating action by championing policies, supporting other women-led initiatives and fostering inclusivity as it stands with the UN and advocates for all women.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.