Williamsville man sentenced for killing of wife in 2012

A Williamsville man who killed his wife in 2012 after confronting her about an affair will serve three more years in prison after receiving a 20-year sentence.

Roger Sewlal was sentenced by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas after accepting a plea agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, allowing him to plead guilty to murder based on provocation.

The judge deducted 13 years and four months for his guilty plea and credited him for the decade he spent in remand, leaving him with three years and one month to serve with hard labour.

Sewlal, who was arrested more than two years after the killing, was charged with the October 1, 2012, murder of his wife, Shanti, at Esmeralda Branch Road. The 31-year-old mother of two was stabbed multiple times in her chest and arms.

According to the evidence, Sewlal had breached a protection order when he entered Shanti’s home that night. Their two children, then 12 and nine, were present. The younger child recalled hearing his mother plead, “Roger, doh do this nah, please,” before she screamed. The couple’s daughter saw Sewlal holding her mother down and repeatedly stabbing her. She ran to a neighbour’s house for help, screaming.

Shanti’s father, alerted by his granddaughter’s cries, saw his daughter run naked to the garage with a knife lodged in her chest, bleeding from her mouth. She collapsed and died seconds later.

Sewlal fled, later telling police at Vessigny Beach in La Brea, where he was captured two years later, that he was "fed up” running. He claimed Shanti had approached him with a knife after he confronted her about her alleged affair.

His attorneys, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Michael Rooplal, argued that Sewlal acted out of a loss of self-control upon learning of his wife’s infidelity, catching her in the act in his home and a claim that she told him he was not the father of their children. A psychiatric report indicated he suffered from Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder.

Sewlal’s lawyers admitted there were aggravating factors in the case, including his use of a weapon, breach of a court order, premeditation, and the presence of his children. However, they urged the court to consider Shanti’s “provoking words and acts” and Sewlal’s remorse.

In their submissions, the defence attorneys said the evidence showed he was acting out of a loss of self-control. They also referred to evidence from Shanti’s lover, giving sordid details of their relationship.

The attorneys admitted while gender-based violence and domestic violence were serious issues, they submitted that Sewlal’s mental health should not be overlooked.

“Men’s mental health continues to face social stigmas and other barriers to adequate treatment. Infidelity and its psychological impact have notably been considered as an issue which leads to the deterioration of one’s mental health.

“Consequently, this leads to extreme emotional and psychological responses.”

Sewlal will complete his remaining sentence in prison with hard labour, starting from the date of his sentence on March 12.

State attorney Tricia Samuel prosecuted.