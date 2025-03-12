[UPDATED] Browne disappointed at new UK visa requirement

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. - File photo

This story was originally published with the headline Trinis now need visas to visit UK and has been updated to include additional details. See original post here.

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has registered his and the government's disappointment over the UK's decision to immediately implement visa requirements for all Trinidad and Tobago nationals wanting to visit Great Britain.

In a statement on the morning of March 12, the British High Commission, Port of Spain, said the UK government announced that with immediate effect, all nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will need a visa before travelling to the UK, including on short visits.

This comes as the UK notes a "significant increase" in the number of TT nationals going to the UK as visitors, "only to claim asylum on arrival, constituting a misuse of the immigration system.

"The UK’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago remains a strong and friendly one," the British High Commission said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and the UK Government regularly reviews its visa and immigration policies to ensure they remain effective."

However, in an immediate response, Dr Browne said the UK's claim of a wanton misuse of its immigration system as being the main reason for immediate implementation of visa requirement, runs contrary to the information given by the UK authorities regarding TT citizens.

"This move is within their rights as a sovereign nation, but we do not see it as a proportionate response to what UK authorities conveyed to us, which was their observation that a relatively small number of TT nationals were misusing the UK immigration system by being processed for an ETA in the normal existing process and then suddenly applying for asylum after arrival."

Browne added that the TT Government had noted the UK's decision to reintroduce visa requirements will be kept under review.

"We have indicated our disappointment with the new visa requirement and will continue our consistent engagement with our UK counterparts. We are not of the view that regular travelers to the UK should be negatively affected by a relatively small number of persons who have been trying to abuse the British immigration system," he added.

On January 8, the UK introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) forms for TT citizens as a requirement to enter the country for short stays up to six months. The ETA allowed TT citizens to travel to the UK for multiple short trips over a two-year period and cost £10.

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Dean, in a video on social media, said there would be a six-week transition window, which expires on April 23, for those who have already booked trips and received their ETA's to travel to the UK without a visa. TT nationals already in the UK will not be affected by the new requirement for the remainder of their visit but once they leave the UK, they will need a visitor visa to reenter. Those who are transiting through the UK will be able to do so without a visa until April 23 only if they booked tickets to their onward destination before March 12.

“The changes announced today align Trinidad and Tobago with many other visa national countries with which the UK shares close and friendly ties," Dean said.

"We understand that travel is important for families, businesses, and cultural connections. The introduction of visitor visas is designed to support safe and secure travel while ensuring the UK’s borders remain protected."

Dean said the British High Commission in Port of Spain has worked closely with the UK government to allow TT nationals to apply for their UK visas in TT.

"We remain committed to welcoming visitors and look forward to continuing the strong ties between our people.

"As a valued Commonwealth partner, Trinidad and Tobago remains an important part of the UK’s global community."

The Visa Application Centre in Port of Spain will be opening five days a week to accommodate visa applications.

Applicants are required to submit an application, pay for it online at www.gov.uk and book an appointment at the application centre to provide their details and their passports.

The high commission said the UK government aims to process applications in 15 UK working days and people can apply up to three months in advance.

A six-month multiple entry visa for the UK costs £115 and longer validity visas are also available. A standard visa can be used for tourism, business, study for courses up to six months and other permitted activities.