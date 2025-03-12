Trinis now need visas to visit UK

FROM March 12, Trinidad and Tobago citizens who want to visit the UK will be required to apply for a visa.

In a statement on the morning of March 12, the British High Commission, Port of Spain, said the UK government announced that with immediate effect, all nationals of TT will need a visa before travelling to the UK, including on short visits.

This comes as the UK notes a "significant increase" in the number of TT nationals going to the UK as visitors, "only to claim asylum on arrival, constituting a misuse of the immigration system.

"The UK’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago remains a strong and friendly one," the British High Commission said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and the UK Government regularly reviews its visa and immigration policies to ensure they remain effective."

On January 8, the UK introduced Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) forms for TT citizens as a requirement to enter the country for short stays up to six months. The ETA allowed TT citizens to travel to the UK for multiple short trips over a two-year period and cost £10.

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Dean, in a video on social media, said there would be a six-week transition window, which expires on April 23, for those who have already booked trips and received their ETA's to travel to the UK without a visa. TT nationals already in the UK will not be affected by the new requirement for the remainder of their visit but once they leave the UK, they will need a visitor visa to reenter. Those who are transiting through the UK will be able to do so without a visa until April 23 only if they booked tickets to their onward destination before March 12.

“The changes announced today align Trinidad and Tobago with many other visa national countries with which the UK shares close and friendly ties," Dean said.

"We understand that travel is important for families, businesses, and cultural connections. The introduction of visitor visas is designed to support safe and secure travel while ensuring the UK’s borders remain protected."

Dean said the British High Commission in Port of Spain has worked closely with the UK government to allow TT nationals to apply for their UK visas in TT.

"We remain committed to welcoming visitors and look forward to continuing the strong ties between our people.

"As a valued Commonwealth partner, Trinidad and Tobago remains an important part of the UK’s global community."

The Visa Application Centre in Port of Spain will be opening five days a week to accommodate visa applications.

Applicants are required to submit an application, pay for it online at www.gov.uk and book an appointment at the application centre to provide their details and their passports.

The high commission said the UK government aims to process applications in 15 UK working days and people can apply up to three months in advance.

A six-month multiple entry visa for the UK costs £115 and longer validity visas are also available. A standard visa can be used for tourism, business, study for courses up to six months and other permitted activities.