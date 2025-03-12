Trinidad and Tobago men thump Guatemala 5-0 at Jr Pan Am Hockey Challenge

TT's Aidan Elias in action during a match against Guatemala at the Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, on March 12, 2025. - Photo courtesy PAHF

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s junior men’s team earned their second win on the trot after getting past Guatemala 5-0 at the Junior Pan American Hockey Challenge at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, on March 12.

In match three of their pool one tie, TT’s Adam Wyatt scored three goals while Camron Adamson and Nicholas Whiteman scored one each to give TT their best result of the tournament so far.

Wyatt got the junior Calypso Stickmen off the mark from a penalty corner in the seventh minute. Adamson scored a field goal in the 23rd and Wyatt bagged another off a penalty corner three minutes later, to send TT 3-0 up at the half-time break.

Whiteman got on the scoresheet via field goal in the 36th minute and Wyatt completed the sweep by scoring in the final minute (60th) of play from a field goal.

Guatemala failed to penetrate TT’s defensive back-line and the result propelled TT (seven pts) into second position on the standings, behind leaders Brazil (nine pts).

The win follows TT’s opening 1-1 draw against Guyana and a 2-1 triumph over hosts Barbados. The Leumas Neptune-captained squad play Venezuela in their penultimate group match on March 13 from noon.

Meanwhile, the junior women’s team also played to a scoreless draw against Guatemala on March 12. They are now third on the standings (four pts) having lost 8-0 to Mexico, 13-0 to Puerto Rico and won 2-1 versus Barbados so far.

Their next contest is against Guyana on March 14 from noon.