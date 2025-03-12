Public backlash on social media after UK visa changes

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Dean. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AN announcement by the UK government on the immediate introduction of a visa requirement for Trinidad and Tobago nationals travelling to the UK sparked widespread public backlash.

In a video on social media on March 12, British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean announced the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system would no longer be available to TT nationals. A six-week transition period has been implemented, allowing travellers who have already booked travel and received an ETA to use it until April 23.

While the change does not affect TT nationals already in the UK, many are left with unanswered questions.

The ETA, introduced on January 8, allowed TT citizens to enter the UK for stays of up to six months without applying for a visa.

In his announcement, Dean attributed the policy shift to an increase in TT nationals applying for ETAs, overstaying their visas and subsequently seeking asylum in the UK. Public reaction has been swift, with many taking to social media to express their views.

Duane Peters commented, “The facts in this whole thing is that the government is not at fault, it is the fault of some of our nationals who unjustifiably seeking asylum in the UK.”

The sudden change has left some nationals in limbo, particularly those who have booked travel but have not yet completed their ETA applications. They must now apply for a standard visitor visa, which, according to the UK government website, has a processing time of three weeks.

Concerns about increased travel costs have also been raised. With the ETA, which cost £10 (TT$95.32), being removed, visitors must apply for a standard visitor visa, priced at £115 (TT$1,095.95) – a £105 (TT$1,000.65) increase.

One commenter highlighted the financial strain, noting that their family of five’s planned trip to England in August will now be significantly more expensive. Other social media users have suggested that TT nationals should consider alternative travel destinations. One user commented, “It’s a big world. We travel to elsewhere.. Simple.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Peter Kenny speculated that financial motives may have played a role in the UK’s decision.

“Application fees suggest that the parlous state of the UK economy may be the action motivation for this ‘brilliant’ diplomatic coup. Many of the High Commissioner’s Trinidad and Tobago ‘friends’ won’t have access to hard currency.”

Some have called for a reciprocal policy from the TT government. Currently, UK nationals can travel to TT for up to 90 days without a visa, requiring only proof of funds and a return or onward ticket.

One X user suggested, “Run the same for all these Brits that fly to Trinidad in winter and stay for months on end.”

Adding to the idea of a reciprocal policy, one commenter proposed, “Maybe revoke all those influencers visas for being here for over a year. They keep leaving and re-entering to get a fresh 90 days and many of them seem to be friends with gang leaders. They’re security risks.

“It is a disproportionate reaction by the UK.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook page titled Concerned Trinbagonians voiced support for the UK’s decision.

“Many are assuming that the claims of asylum are bogus. Many businesses have closed or are planning to close because of rampant extortions. For many of them, there's no recourse in going to the police.”

The visa change continues to generate intense debate, with many TT nationals questioning its long-term implications for travel between the two countries.