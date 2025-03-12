NACTA: Rowley leaving politics on a high

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

VOTERS believe the Prime Minister is leaving electoral politics at the right time, and the choice of Energy Minister Stuart Young to succeed him bodes well for the PNM going into this year's general election.

These were the findings of a North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) survey released on March 12.

Rowley announced his decision to retire from electoral politics on January 6.

At a subsequent parliamentary retreat in Tobago, he said Young was selected to succeed him as prime minister.

After a PNM general council meeting in Port of Spain on January 11, party general secretary Foster Cummings said 20 PNM MPs had pledged support to Young as prime minister. On the same day, it was announced the party would hold its convention on September 28 to decide who will succeed Rowley as political leader. He has held this post since 2010.

At a ceremony on February 26, for the Works and Transport Ministry's commissioning of the the O’Meara Road upgrade project, Rowley officially announced March 16 as his final day as prime minister.

The PNM will present its 41 election candidates at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on that day.

Government officials said Young will be sworn in as prime minister on March 17.

In its survey, NACTA said, "Dr Keith Rowley has demonstrated that he belongs in a different class or breed of politicians from those who resist foregoing power. Instead of being pushed out of politics, Rowley is leaving his forte on his own accord, marking the first time in the twin island republic’s history that a politician is walking away from the exalted prime ministerial position."

Voters, NACTA continued, complain that party leaders and some disliked politicians tend to miss the boat when they should have long exited the political stage damaging their reputation and lessening the adulation and respect people had held for them.

"Voters say that in refusing to leave at the right time, they harm their party’s electoral prospect in election (after election)."

NACTA said, "It is not surprising, therefore, that voters overwhelmingly support Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to resign as PM and put in place a succession plan."

The group added no other political leader ever tendered resignation and have a plan for succession.

"Lack of a succession tends to lead to chaos as was observed in the PNM following Dr Eric Williams’s death in 1981 and in UNC in the 2000's (under then party leader Basdeo Panday).

NACTA said Rowley understood the population has had enough of him and that he and a few others in the PNM camp could be a drag on popular support.

"Were he to seek re-election for a third term as PM this year, he would have put his party at some risk of defeat."

NACTA said voters were becoming "Rowley weary" and are also of showing "Kamla weariness."

Voters, NACTA continued, want political change.

"Rowley has decided to give them a radical change, resigning as PM, putting party and country ahead of himself, unthinkable in TT politics."

NACTA said, "With Stuart Young as successor, voters say Rowley has introduced multi-ethnic unity. There is a changed in perception of the PNM as only representing the interests of Africans and mixed (people)."

NACTA added, "Young has broken the ethnic glass ceiling – with the party now being seen as welcoming to all groups."

As someone with roots in north and south Trinidad, NACTA continued, this has led to Indians gravitating towards the PNM and "in the process the political momentum has shifted towards Stuart Young in the coming elections."