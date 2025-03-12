Kamla: Government's failure to tackle crime led to UK visa restrictions

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says do not blame the UK government for imposing visa requirements on Trinidad and Tobago nationals wanting to travel to Great Britain, blame the prime minister and the PNM government for not tackling the crime scourge which has led to this form of travel restriction.

Her comment on March 12, came hours after the British High Commission in Port of Spain issued a statement that the UK government was immediately imposing visa requirements to all TT nationals wanting to travel to the UK primarily because of national security issues.

Among the national security issues is the claim that TT nationals have been misusing the UK's immigration system regarding seeking asylum in Great Britain upon arrival.

Persad-Bissessar was clear in who is to blame.

"Once again the PNM’s failure to deal with the violent, bloody crime crisis in TT has led to negative international implications for law-abiding citizens.

>

"In a desperate attempt at public relations gimmickry, (Prime Minister) Dr Rowley broadcast to the world at a recent Caricom event that there are terrorists in Trinidad and Tobago committing crimes."

The Siparia MP said that several "foolish" business chambers and some political parties ably supported the PM in such an assertion despite the UNC warning of the possible international implications such statements from the leader of government could have.

"Well the international community has listened. I am not surprised. It must be put on record that the Government of the United Kingdom cannot be faulted for such measures. Most importantly, we in the Opposition find no joy in this announcement. We are concerned about the thousands of citizens and businesses who will be impacted."

The starting cost for a UK visa is £115 (roughly TT$1,100) per application.

Persad-Bissessar claimed that Rowley – who is set to resign as PM this Sunday – and his government have betrayed, belittled and broken all of TT's citizens with their "decade of failure" which has led to these measures being implemented by the UK government.

"For years we warned Rowley about his associations with drug-trafficking governments and his failure to deal with our national security," she said, alluding to the close ties the PM has had with Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro who has been indicted in the US for narco-trafficking.

She warned of TT being a pariah in the international community.

"Today we put TT on guard. This may just be the beginning of our possible international isolation if the PNM and the Young regime are re-elected." Energy Minister Stuart Young is set to be sworn-in as the new prime minister after Rowley's resignation this weekend.

"Concerning the number of asylum seekers, some of them are gang members and criminals who are running their criminal operations in TT from the United Kingdom. That is the madness that this PNM government has allowed to happen and that is why the UK has acted," Persad-Bissessar said.

>

They are trafficking drugs and issuing hits on people in Trinidad from the UK, she added. "That is what has happened under this incompetent government and we are now all made to suffer for it."