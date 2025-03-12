British High Commissioner hosts women-empowerment luncheon

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Jon Dean. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DESPITE an early-morning announcement from the British High Commission that all Trinidad and Tobago nationals would require a visa to travel to the UK, British High Commissioner Jon Dean, on March 12, hosted a luncheon celebrating International Women's Day, internationally observed on March 8.

The function was also meant to honour women of the Warao tribe who participated in a Warao Women Upliftment Programme via The Vetiver House.

In his address, on March 12 at the High Commissioner's residence on Beaumont Road, Glencoe, Dean said, “You may have seen I’ve been in the news this morning, and many people have already asked me about this. But I think we’re here today to focus on something far more important: International Women’s Day – and to celebrate over a spot of lunch.”

The event spotlighted the resilience and entrepreneurship of indigenous and migrant women, who Dean said were building sustainable businesses, preserving their cultural heritage and securing economic independence through hand-crafted products that symbolised hope and empowerment.

Dean said the hand-crafted products made by the women were more than just beautiful – they embodied resilience and hope.

Dean said true empowerment came when women were given the freedom to thrive on their own terms and he highlighted the shared responsibility of governments, businesses and civil society in ensuring those opportunities were accessible to all.

He said the high commission was committed to advancing gender equality, noting this year’s International Women’s Day theme: Accelerate action. He challenged attendees to not just celebrate progress, but push for real, meaningful change.

A key partner in the initiative was the House of Vetiver, an organisation born out of the I Am Movement. Dean described both the I Am Movement and the House of Vetiver as excellent organisations and he said the high commission was proud to be partnering with both.

Mary Romany-Constantine, the programme’s trainer and a resident of Paramin, shared her experience teaching the course. She spoke about her work with Vetiver House and the Warao people, noting a language barrier as most of the women did not speak English. She said an interpreter was needed.

Romany-Constantine began teaching root weaving in 2017, using her own property as a nursery for the vetiver plant. She explained that an older man had taught her the craft and later, she was asked by Vetiver House to teach the women.

One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching the craft, Romany-Constantine said, is seeing her students’ creativity come to life.

"I teach them the basics and encourage them to use their creativity to make whatever they want. Some of the things they’ve made are truly impressive."

She also believes teaching the traditional craft in schools could benefit students by stimulating their creativity while providing an additional extracurricular activity.

"Children are so occupied with phones nowadays, but if we teach them this craft, they could be engaged in something that is natural, like the root. They can plant it in their yards, cut the grass, dry it and use it for their creations. It would be a productive alternative to sitting in one place with a tablet."

The House of Vetiver was established in 2016 in Paramin to help vetiver-crafting communities create and maintain sustainable livelihoods through crafting a wide range of products for the market.

The Vetiver Education & Empowerment Project (VEEP) was introduced by the I Am Movement in 2016. Veep's goal is to educate and train the community about the benefits of the vetiver plant.

The plant helps prevent landslips, reduces surface runoff and improves soil quality. Vetiver is a fibrous-rooted grass native to India, thrives in tropical and subtropical climates and is used in perfumery and aromatherapy.

The VEEP programme has taught local and migrant women in TT and other Caribbean islands, such as Dominica, St Lucia, Antigua and Grenada, how to use the plant’s leaves and roots to create handicrafts, essential oils and soaps.

Additionally, participants learn how to properly install and propagate the plants, providing a sustainable solution to erosion and landslides. Through these initiatives, the programme and the house aim to empower women and foster a sense of community, creativity and sustainability.