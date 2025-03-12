Bermudez CEO named new Massy non-executive director

Chloe Bermudez. - Photo courtesy Massy Group

MASSY Holdings Ltd has announced Chloe Bermudez, CEO of Bermudez Group Ltd, as its newest non-executive director.

“Bermudez has been the CEO of Bermudez Group Limited since 2017 and was elected chairperson of its board of directors in 2018,” Massy said in a release on March 12.

“Bermudez holds a BSc in microbiology from Imperial College London, an MA in law from Cambridge University and an LLM in intellectual property and technology law from Edinburgh University.”

The release described Bermudez as a seasoned executive with extensive experience in corporate strategy, governance and profitability.

“Bermudez brings a strong entrepreneurial mindset and significant regional experience in manufacturing and distribution to the board.”

She takes over from Sorya Khan, who resigned from her position as an independent non-executive director, effective March 7.

The release said Khan decided to step down from the role as independent non-executive director to focus on her substantive executive role.

“Khan has been a valued member of the board since 2019, serving as both a director and member of the audit and risk committee.” the release said. “During her tenure she also chaired the audit committee on the Massy Gas Products portfolio board.”

Since former Massy CEO Gervase Warner stepped down from his role in February 2024, there has been a list of changes to Massy’s executive roster.

Former general counsel and executive vice president Angelique Parisot-Potter left the company in 2023 after some controversy. She was replaced by Wendy Kerry in January. She later took up the role permanently.

David O’Brian, vice president of global expansion, announced his resignation in March last year, then, Albert Rojo retired in June.

Julie Avey, senior vice president of group, people and culture announced her retirement in September. The company named Nadia Mc Carthy as her replacement. She took up the role in November.

In November Massy announced a reduction in their number of members on the board of directors, from 13 to nine.

The move came from a governance review done in March last year to facilitate the company’s improvement. One of the main recommendations of the review was board optimisation.

Massy said its board will consist of 30 per cent executive directors and 70 per cent non-executive directors.

A non-executive director is a member of a company’s board of directors who is not part of the executive team. A non-executive director does not engage in the day-to-day running of the company.

The responsibilities of a non-executive director includes monitoring the executive directors, assisting with policy-making and acting in the interest of the company.

In February this year, Massy announced its plans to convert its executive into an international holdings company (IHC), mandated to source capital for the company and improve its performance in all its portfolios.