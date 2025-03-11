Youth in media launches in Mayaro

Stephen Cummings, senior broadcast journalist, media trainer, and coach, left, with MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray at the launch of the Youth in Media and Communications Arts Project at the bpTT Resource Centre, Mayaro. -

The 2025 Youth in Media and Communications Arts Project (YIMCAP) was officially launched on March 8, at the bpTT Resource Centre in Mayaro.

A media release said, the eight-week workshop equips young participants with essential skills in radio, television, print, and digital media.

The programme has welcomed 30 students from Mayaro and surrounding areas, eager to explore the evolving media landscape.

YIMCAP is led by Stephen Cummings, senior broadcast journalist, media trainer, and coach, with support from the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT).

The initiative was also endorsed by Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray who emphasised the importance of media literacy in career development.

>

“Media and communications are powerful tools for shaping communities and driving change,” Paray said in the release.

Cummings echoed these sentiments, highlighting the programme’s role in empowering young professionals with industry knowledge and practical experience.