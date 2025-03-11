Young: PNM ready for general election

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young, left, and La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings host a PNM media conference at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on March 10. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PNM chairman Stuart Young says that with the PNM having a full slate of 41 candidates for the upcoming general election, the proverbial battle-lines are now drawn.

However, addressing a briefing after the PNM General Council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on March 10, he was unable to enlighten reporters as to exactly when the election battle would be fought, but simply by November.

Saying the Prime Minister had just addressed the party's central executive and general council, Young said the party was moving seamlessly through all that needed to be done.

General secretary Foster Cummings said the central executive had approved the PNM list of candidates, after which they were no longer deemed "prospective".

He said the 41 individuals will be presented internally to the party at a special convention on March 16 at 10 am at City Hall in Port of Spain, and later that day be publicly presented at 2 pm at Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

Young said, "What we tell the population here today is the battle lines have been drawn and the PNM has joined the battle, once again leading at the front.

"So we look forward to seeing you all at Woodford Square. Come at 2 pm on Sunday evening and you will see a magnificent presentation of a class of 41 individuals."

Reporters asked about the ruling party's presentation without even having named the election date.

Young replied, "The truth is always in TT, the PNM has led front in front. The PNM has set the standard, has set the pace.

"All you are seeing now was started in January of this year. All you are seeing is that rolling out and once again the PNM is doing what is necessary for the population to see 41 candidates for the general election that will be called any time between now and November of this year."

Asked about the transition of the prime minister post from Rowley to himself, Young reminded Rowley said he would step down on March 16.

"Dr Rowley has said quite clearly to us, not so long ago, what he will be doing on March 16, which actually coincides with what General Council has just called a special convention as well as a presentation of 41 PNM candidates on March 16.

"So stand by and you will see things unfold."

Asked if Rowley will use the occasion of the PNM special convention to stand down, Young said, "Dr Rowley will tell the population, every step of the way, what he is doing." Pressed, he reiterated, "Stand by, and you will see things unfold."

A reporter said the population was anxious to know the election day and whether it was in his proverbial pocket as prime minister-designate.

Alluding to Rowley not having left his PM office as yet, Young said, "The pocket has not changed as yet. So let us wait and you will see, as you all have been following, as it unfolds every step of the way, no hiccups on our part. So let us wait and see.

"Let us get to Sunday, let us get to March 16. The political leader and prime minster (Rowley) will tell us on the sixteenth, and then we will see what happens thereafter."

Asked if he had an idea of when the election would be held, Young laughed and replied, "You all could ask the question in 20 different ways – you are not going to get an answer." A reporter asked what happens if a problem arises with any candidate. Cummings replied that the PNM was a democratic party, with a well-known, fixed process of selecting candidates, so if an issue arise it could be dealt with.

"Yes, if an issue arises, a candidate can be changed between now and nomination day but we do not foresee we will be going in that direction."

Young said the PNM was unfazed at a former PNM constituency chairman for La Horquetta/Talparo (Phillip Watts) being set to contest the seat for the UNC against Cummings. "We have absolutely no concerns about La Horquetta/Talparo ."

Newsday asked Young if he expected any legal challenge by the UNC to the transfer of the PM's post from Rowley.

Young replied, "I can't speak for the UNC.

"We know what we are doing and I am not going to speculate. That is not how I am. We will go along with the course.

"One thing I will say about us, we will always follow the law."

A reporter asked about splitting of the posts of PNM leader and PM, as it has not been seen elsewhere in the Caribbean.

Cummings said, "The PNM has always been the trendsetter both here and in the region.

"While we may not have seen it before, we are certain that what we are doing is very workable and therefore we continue to set the trend."

PNM general election candidates

Aranguez/ St Joseph (St Joseph) –

Mr Terrence Deyalsingh

Arima –

Mrs Pennelope Beckles

Arouca/ Lopinot (Lopinot/ Bon Air West) –

Mr Marvin Gonzales

Barataria/ San Juan –

Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim

Caroni Central –

Mr Adam Hosein

Caroni East –

Ms Leena Rampersad

Chaguanas East –

Mr Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas West –

Mr Winston Mahabir

Claxton Bay (Pointe-a-Pierre) –

Mr Mukesh Ramsingh

Couva North –

Mr Brent Maraj

Couva South –

Mr Aaron Mohammed

Cumuto/ Manzanilla –

Mr Sanjiv Boodhu

Diego Martin Central –

Mr Symon de Nobriga

Diego Martin North/ East –

Mr Colm Imbert

Diego Martin West –

Mr Hans Des Vignes

Fyzabad –

Mr Kheron Khan

La Brea –

Mr Randall Mitchell

La Horquetta / Talparo –

Mr Foster Cummings

Laventille East/ Morvant –

Mr Christian Birchwood

Laventille West –

Mr Kareem Marcelle

Malabar/ Mausica (D’Abadie/ O’Meara) –

Mr Dominic Romain

Mayaro –

Ms Beatrice Bridglal

Moruga/ Tableland –

Ms Lisa Atwater

Naparima –

Ms Sarah Nangoo

Oropouche East –

Mr Richard Ragbir

Oropouche West –

Mr Shawn Dube

Point Fortin –

Mr Kennedy Richards Jr

Port of Spain North / St. Ann’s West –

Mr Stuart Young, SC

Port of Spain South –

Mr Keith Scotland, SC

Princes Town –

Mr Rocklyn Mohammed

San Fernando East –

Mr Brian Manning

San Fernando West –

Mr Faris Al Rawi, SC

St Ann’s East –

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

St Augustine –

Mrs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal

Siparia –

Ms Natasha Mohammed

Tabaquite –

Ms Marisha Alvarado

Tobago East –

Mrs Ayanna Webster-Roy

Tobago West –

Mrs Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis

Toco/ Sangre Grande –

Mr Roger Munroe

Trincity/ Maloney (Arouca/ Maloney) –

Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis

Tunapuna –

Mr Esmond Forde