Xtra Foods health fair

Daniel Austin, Xtra Foods CEO, looks on as founder of Krochet Kloset, Geanna Cunningham helps Miss World TT Anna-Lise Nanton try on a crotchet top at her booth at the Xtra Foods Health, Beauty and Safety Fair. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Xtra Foods held a health, beauty and safety fair on International Women's Day March 8 at its Aranjuez supermarket. Shoppers and visitors were treated to a safety tactics display with a self-defence demonstration. Samples and information on the variety and uses of local health and beauty products were also available. Local artisans also had craft on display at the event.