Vanessa James – the voice you hear everywhere

Vanessa "VJ" James is a powerhouse in the US voiceover industry. - Photo taken from Vanessa James FB page

In the bustling world of media, where the right voice can captivate millions, one Trinidadian woman is leaving an undeniable mark.

San Fernando-born Vanessa "VJ" James has become a powerhouse in the voiceover industry in the United States.

She is the CEO and founder of the multimedia company, Vanessa James Media, and is widely recognised as "the voice you hear everywhere."

The 44-year-old has lent her voice to over 30 radio stations in the US and continues to expand her influence in the industry.

Her versatility spans various formats like voice promos, narrations, music releases, commercials and for some of the world's biggest brands.

>

James' impressive portfolio includes collaborations with The PGA Tour, Netflix, Macy's, Starbucks, Walmart, Sesame Place theme parks, Microsoft, RCA Records, Apple, ESPN, JetBlue, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ford, Cadillac, the Lincoln Motor Company and luxury hotel group Palace Resorts.

She also works with Reach TV network as a co-host of its business traveller show.

Sharing her journey with Newsday, in a phone interview, James said she left Trinidad at age three, moving first to St Croix, US Virgin Islands, to live with relatives before relocating to the Miami, Florida, when she was around ten years.

Like many Caribbean immigrants, she faced challenges adjusting to a new culture, including being teased for her accent.

"I used to be made fun of because of my accent. People would ask, 'Where are you from? You're not from here.'"

The ridicule took its toll and she developed a stutter.

James credits radio with helping her overcome her childhood stutter, but she still occasionally struggles with nerves before major projects.

She chuckled as she shared her "secret weapon" – soca music – which helps her to ease the tension.

>

"Whenever I have a big session, I put on some Kes, Bunji, or classics from Sparrow or Shadow. I just zone out and get ready. It really helps."

This social media influencer has also interviewed celebrities Usher and Steve Harvey, who have also dealt with stuttering.

Today, she embraces the very thing she was once bullied for –her Trinidadian/Caribbean identity.

"I think Trinbagonians do not know the level of talent they carry. From the pan man to the doubles vendor, they are creative. The Carnival costume designers, the moko jumbies – I do not know if people realise how amazing they are. I want these creative minds to know that their talents can rival anybody in the world."

She cited The Greatest Bend Over singer Yung Bredda, who is from Sea Lots, who gained recognition by streaming his artwork live on social media during the pandemic.

His talent was always there, but digital platforms helped showcase it to the world, she noted.

"With social media, people do not have to feel disconnected anymore."

James said she dreamt of becoming a sportscaster. But after struggling to find her footing in the field in college, a mentor suggested she try voiceover work.

"I went into radio and fell in love with it," she said.

>

She thrived as an on-air radio host and programme director for eight years. However, in 2010, when her station changed formats, she was laid off.

Rather than letting this setback define her, James took control and formed her company.

"I stayed in Miami and launched Vanessa James Media. I connected with a lot of people I had worked with in radio, and they started asking me to work in their stations. I started doing radio imaging around the country."

From radio imaging, James expanded into commercials, promos, movie trailers, and even video games.

One of her high-profile gigs is providing the daily promo voice for The Tamron Hall Show which airs on over 200 stations in the US.

She also lends her voice to awards shows, introducing winners in the role known as the "Voice of God."

In 2024, James was named the host and official "Voice of God" for The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy (GEMA) awards held at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles.

GEMA is the biggest night in entertainment marketing, celebrating the industry's brightest and breakout stars of the trade.

>

Despite her busy career, James makes time to celebrate her Caribbean roots in other ways. She hosts Food, Wine and Fete, an annual all-inclusive event highlighting Caribbean chefs. In 2025, it is being held on May 17 at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami. It is her way of blending her love for culture, community and cuisine.

With International Women's Day celebrated on March 8, James offered words of encouragement to all women in Trinidad and Tobago.

"I want them to know just how spectacular they are and that all they do makes a difference. Even if they think people do not see it, they do. Even if they think people are not paying attention, they are," James said.

"Keep pushing forward. Keep pushing toward your goals even if it sounds crazy to other people."