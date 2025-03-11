UTT cop two Fast5 netball titles, Defence Force win alternative division

UTT GS Afiesha Noel jumps to catch a pass against Jabloteh during Courts All Sectors Netball Premiership league at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena on January 25, 2024 in Tacarigua, Trinidad. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

UNIVERSITY of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) copped the Courts All Sectors Netball League premiership and championship Fast5 knockout titles while Defence Force lifted the alternative division Fast5 crown at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex in Tacarigua over the weekend.

In the premiership, UTT, the 2024 champions, retained their trophy courtesy a convincing 51-12 defeat of Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) in the final.

UTT were destined for victory after taking an 8-0 lead in the first half, then entering the half-time break 22-1 ahead.

UTC had no real response to the onslaught as UTT continued their dominant display to lead 35-6 heading into the final quarter.

Both teams advanced to the final after UTT defeated Jabloteh 44-8 and MIC 52-20 while UTC bettered Jabloteh 24-17.

>

In the championship, UTT were crowned new winners after schooling UWI 30-14 in the title match. Despite UWI holding a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter, UTT bounced back in the second to go 13-11 up.

UTT outscored UWI 10-2 in the third period to take a 23-13 lead heading into the final segment.

In their earlier matches, UTT got past Defence Force 23-14, Police 29-9 and UWI 18-14. Likewise, UWI evaded Police 30-26 and then crumbled Bermudez 28-11 to set up a title shot.

In the alternative division, Defence Force ensured UTT did not claim a hat-trick of Fast5 titles as they edged the tertiary team 26-24 in the final.

UTT led the fixture 6-5 after the first quarter and 14-13 at half-time. However, a tactical Defence Force unit turned the tables in the third segment to grab a 25-18 lead.

The result for Defence Force saw them rise from a runner-up finish last year, to pole position in 2025.

Additionally, alternative league matches continue on March 13 with Defence Force versus UTT from 5.30 pm and Police up against University of Southern Caribbean from 6.20 pm.